Matches (12)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Australia 1-Day (1)
NZC Women's One Day (1)

India vs New Zealand, 12th Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Mar 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 02, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shubman Gill
8 M • 463 Runs • 66.14 Avg • 88.35 SR
RG Sharma
8 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 130.26 SR
WA Young
10 M • 323 Runs • 40.38 Avg • 84.77 SR
GD Phillips
10 M • 273 Runs • 68.25 Avg • 113.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AR Patel
10 M • 11 Wkts • 4.39 Econ • 45.45 SR
Harshit Rana
5 M • 10 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 21.8 SR
MJ Henry
7 M • 17 Wkts • 4.69 Econ • 21.58 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 27.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Opening Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Shreyas Iyer 
Top order Batter
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4852
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days2 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

India wary of keeping bowlers fresh for semi-final, says Ryan ten Doeschate

India assistant coach says they also want to carry momentum into the semi-final by beating New Zealand, so it might come down to bowlers not bowling their full quotas on Sunday

India wary of keeping bowlers fresh for semi-final, says Ryan ten Doeschate

KL Rahul plays down India's injury worries ahead of NZ clash

India's keeper-batter admits keeping someone like Pant out of the XI comes with its own pressures, and also heaps praise on Shami

KL Rahul plays down India's injury worries ahead of NZ clash

Dot-ball 'beast' Bracewell stays under the radar but soars high

By using drift and subtle variations, he has progressed significantly just six years after turning to full-time offspin

Dot-ball 'beast' Bracewell stays under the radar but soars high

Trial by spin on slow Dubai pitches a key step in Gill's evolution

After failing against spinners in Sri Lanka, he has found a way to succeed so far on tired Dubai tracks but will face a sterner test in the upcoming games

Trial by spin on slow Dubai pitches a key step in Gill's evolution
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS31040.475
SA21032.140
AFG3113-0.990
ENG2020-0.305
Full Table