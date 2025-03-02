Live - Another chapter in the India vs New Zealand rivalry

Live
Live - Another chapter in the India vs New Zealand rivalryBy Sidharth Monga
Seventh to 300
300 If Virat Kohli plays this match, he will become the 22nd player overall and the seventh Indian to play 300 ODIs
Permutations and combinations
Apart from other stakes in this match, it is also interesting to see what they do with their XIs. Do India try Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy? Now New Zealand have a happy headache: whose place does Daryl Mitchell take now that he is well and available.
5 vs 5
5 India have won each of their last five matches against New Zealand, which broke a streak of five straight wins for New Zealand
No dead rubber
These two teams have qualified for the semi-finals, but there are many subtexts involved here. They could be facing each other in the final right on this square again. The winner gets to avoid the Group B winners in the semi-final, but in exchange they get Australia. Can you be certain which one is a better draw?
Then these two teams are on five-match winning streaks. One of those will be broken tonight. Welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand.
