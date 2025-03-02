Matches (8)
12th Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 02, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Today, 9:00 AM
Updated 3 mins ago • Published Today

Live - Another chapter in the India vs New Zealand rivalry

By Sidharth Monga

Seventh to 300

300 If Virat Kohli plays this match, he will become the 22nd player overall and the seventh Indian to play 300 ODIs

Permutations and combinations

Apart from other stakes in this match, it is also interesting to see what they do with their XIs. Do India try Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy? Now New Zealand have a happy headache: whose place does Daryl Mitchell take now that he is well and available.

5 vs 5

5 India have won each of their last five matches against New Zealand, which broke a streak of five straight wins for New Zealand
1
1

No dead rubber

These two teams have qualified for the semi-finals, but there are many subtexts involved here. They could be facing each other in the final right on this square again. The winner gets to avoid the Group B winners in the semi-final, but in exchange they get Australia. Can you be certain which one is a better draw?
Then these two teams are on five-match winning streaks. One of those will be broken tonight. Welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand.
3
3
2
All Match News

Stats, news, analysis and colour from the Champions Trophy 2025

Phillips confident NZ have the resources to find success in slower Dubai

After games in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and now Dubai, New Zealand will head to Lahore for their semi-final - they are the only semi-finalist who will have played four games at four different venues

India and New Zealand face off to identify semi-final opponents

Both are exceptional ODI outfits, coming in with a string of wins to their name. Both will also already have one eye on their respective semi-finals, which quickly follow Sunday's game

India wary of keeping bowlers fresh for semi-final, says Ryan ten Doeschate

India assistant coach says they also want to carry momentum into the semi-final by beating New Zealand, so it might come down to bowlers not bowling their full quotas on Sunday

KL Rahul plays down India's injury worries ahead of NZ clash

India's keeper-batter admits keeping someone like Pant out of the XI comes with its own pressures, and also heaps praise on Shami

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA32052.395
AUS31040.475
AFG3113-0.990
ENG3030-1.159
Full Table