Kumble: 'Exceptional' Varun has consistently won matches in last one year

Former India legspinner Anil Kumble hailed the "exceptional" Varun and said his display would encourage India, who will play their semi-final - and the final should they qualify - at the same venue.

"I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it's Tamil Nadu or KKR or for India in T20Is," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day. "And now, today, getting an opportunity [in ODIs], because obviously India had already qualified.

"But going by the pitch and the conditions perhaps for the semi-final and hopefully for India, the final, this certainly augurs well.

"And if this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to maneuver these four spinners."

With New Zealand chasing 250, Varun first cleaned up Will Young. Then, he returned towards the end of the middle overs to get important middle-order wickets of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell in consecutive overs before also removing Mitchell Santner, who was looking threatening with a boundary and two sixes. One ball later, he dismissed Matt Henry to complete his five-for. India wrapped up the game in the next over.

Varun's only other ODI appearance came in the three-match series against England preceding the Champions Trophy, where he finished with figures of 1 for 52.