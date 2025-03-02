Stats - A rare top-three failure for India in Kohli's 300th ODI

6.4 - Overs that New Zealand needed to take out India's top-three batters - Overs that New Zealand needed to take out India's top-three batters on Sunday . These are the fewest overs that any team has needed to dismiss India's top-three batters in a men's ODI since the 2019 World Cup semi-final , where New Zealand took only 3.1 overs.

2 - Instances of India's top-three of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli getting out in the first 10 overs of an ODI innings. The other instance was - Instances of India's top-three of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli getting out in the first 10 overs of an ODI innings. The other instance was against Sri Lanka in 2023 at the Eden Gardens. The trio of Rohit, Gill and Kohli have been India's top-three batters in an ODI on 29 occasions.

19 - Not-in-control shots by India in the first 10 overs on Sunday, according to EPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs. The Indian batters were consistently troubled by New Zealand's pace bowlers in the powerplay.

Only twice have they had more not-in-control shots in the first 10 overs of a men's ODI innings since 2015 - when it was 22 such shots against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in 2017 and 22 against South Africa in Lucknow in 2022

333 - Average runs per wicket for India in the powerplay across their previous five ODIs against New Zealand. India lost only one wicket in the powerplay in those five matches and scored at 6.66 runs an over. However, on Sunday, they lost three wickets in this phase and scored only 37 runs.

10 - Consecutive tosses lost by Rohit Sharma in ODIs. Brian Lara (12 between 1998 and 1999) and Peter Borren (11 between 2011 and 2013) are the only other captains to lose 10 or more successive tosses in men's ODIs.

India have extended their world record streak of not winning a toss in ODIs to 13 matches, courtesy of Rohit's luck with the coin. India went past Netherlands' record of 11 consecutive tosses lost in their previous game against Pakistan.