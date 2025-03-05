Matches (4)
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Semi-Final at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Mar 05 2025

2nd Semi-Final (D/N), Lahore, March 05, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch (Recent stats)
WA Young
10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 84.84 SR
KS Williamson
6 M • 312 Runs • 62.4 Avg • 82.75 SR
H Klaasen
5 M • 415 Runs • 83 Avg • 127.3 SR
RD Rickelton
6 M • 301 Runs • 50.17 Avg • 95.55 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
MJ Henry
8 M • 22 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 18.86 SR
W O'Rourke
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 31.93 SR
M Jansen
5 M • 10 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 26.1 SR
K Rabada
4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 23.66 SR
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4855
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days5 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
English
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.715
NZ32140.267
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA32052.395
AUS31040.475
AFG3113-0.990
ENG3030-1.159
