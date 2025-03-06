Miller puts weight behind New Zealand after 'not ideal' semi-final scheduling

Soon after New Zealand had wrapped up a convincing victory that secured safe passage into the final of the Champions Trophy, Kane Williamson and David Miller bumped into each other. They were blocking each other's path in the doorway of the press-conference room; Williamson had just finished media duties, and Miller was about to start. There was a convivial smile, and a warm hug. Williamson left, while Miller, the disappointment on his face writ large, stayed back.

That congeniality between the two turned out to be more than just a passing sentiment as Miller expressed his preference for the final that his side will yet again miss out on. "I'll be honest with you. I think I'll be supporting New Zealand," he said.

New Zealand and South Africa have often got along with each other, but at this tournament, Miller's well-wishes may have stemmed from the empathy of shared experiences. Over the last week, New Zealand and South Africa have each made two trips to Dubai and back from Pakistan. New Zealand played India in their final group game there on Saturday, before returning in the small hours of Monday morning to play this semi-final.

South Africa, meanwhile, flew out to Dubai from Karachi on Sunday after playing against England the previous day, to guarantee they would have enough time to prepare for an earlier semi-final in Dubai. As the results came clear, it turned out that they would not need to play there after all, and took the next flight back to Lahore, barely 12 hours after landing in Dubai.

"It's only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that [was not ideal]," Miller said. "It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4pm. And at 7.30 in the morning we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate. But it was not an ideal situation still."

In this semi-final, however, he acknowledged New Zealand were the better side and deserved winners. The game ended on a bittersweet note for Miller, who got to an unbeaten 67-ball hundred off the final ball of the contest. It gave him the opportunity to rock his arms back and forth to celebrate the recent birth of his son but Miller said he would "rather have played badly" if South Africa had won.

"There were really good contributions, a couple of 50s up front. We had a really good foundation. Unfortunately, in the middle, we lost a couple of wickets too many. At the end of the day, it's a team effort. Everyone's trying out there to do their best. It would have been nice to have a rematch against India. But life is not fair sometimes. Anyone has to work really hard to achieve trophies."

Ultimately, perhaps, the tie was snatched out of South Africa's hands in the first innings, despite Miller's destructive ability. New Zealand won the toss and batted first, having what Miller thought were the better of the conditions, particularly with the lack of assistance for spin under the sun.

"It's not easy chasing 360 even if it's a good wicket. There was no dew, so I think the wicket just deteriorated as the game went on. They spun the ball a lot more than us. It's just they got a little bit more purchase out of the wicket."