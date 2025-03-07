Henry's availability for Champions Trophy final 'a little bit unknown'

Henry, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, had hurt his shoulder while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, but returned to bowl two overs late in the match against South Africa. He was also seen diving in the field after he came back.

Mitchell Santner had been optimistic about Henry's availability soon after the match on Wednesday. But head coach Gary Stead has now said that Henry's fitness status was "unknown" a little more than 48 hours ahead of the final.

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl," Stead said. "We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match.

"[But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage."

Henry has ten wickets at an average of 16.70 at this Champions Trophy. Five of those wickets came in the group match against India in Dubai, their opponents and the venue for the final.

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder," Stead said. "Hopefully he will be okay."