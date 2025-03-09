Matches (11)
India vs New Zealand, Final at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Mar 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Dubai (DICS), March 09, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
India FlagIndia
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shubman Gill
10 M • 473 Runs • 52.56 Avg • 87.26 SR
SS Iyer
10 M • 414 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 96.27 SR
KS Williamson
7 M • 414 Runs • 69 Avg • 87.89 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 376 Runs • 53.71 Avg • 110.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AR Patel
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 42.66 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 45.9 SR
MJ Henry
9 M • 24 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 19.04 SR
MJ Santner
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 34.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Opening Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Shreyas Iyer 
Top order Batter
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4858
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days9 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Stead: Hectic travel schedule 'takes it out of you a little bit'

New Zealand's coach says that the Champions Trophy scheduling was 'out of [their] hands'

Savour whatever's left of the Rohit-Kohli magic in ODIs

The Rohit-Kohli relationship does not feel like one of the greatest bromances ever told, but they have made each other greater for India

What makes India and New Zealand dominant forces in ICC events?

The numbers highlighting their success across formats since 2011

New ball or old, Henry will make things happen

He was always an excellent new-ball bowler, but Matt Henry has evolved into a fine death-overs bowler now, and being the leader of the attack has freed him up

Henry's availability for Champions Trophy final 'a little bit unknown'

Matt Henry hurt his shoulder while fielding in the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.715
NZ32140.267
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA32052.395
AUS31040.475
AFG3113-0.990
ENG3030-1.159
Full Table