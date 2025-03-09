Matches (11)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
India vs New Zealand, Final at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Mar 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
W
New Zealand
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 473 Runs • 52.56 Avg • 87.26 SR
IND10 M • 414 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 96.27 SR
7 M • 414 Runs • 69 Avg • 87.89 SR
7 M • 376 Runs • 53.71 Avg • 110.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 42.66 SR
IND9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 45.9 SR
NZ9 M • 24 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 19.04 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 34.5 SR
Squad
IND
NZ
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4858
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|9 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Stead: Hectic travel schedule 'takes it out of you a little bit'
New Zealand's coach says that the Champions Trophy scheduling was 'out of [their] hands'
Savour whatever's left of the Rohit-Kohli magic in ODIs
The Rohit-Kohli relationship does not feel like one of the greatest bromances ever told, but they have made each other greater for India
What makes India and New Zealand dominant forces in ICC events?
The numbers highlighting their success across formats since 2011
New ball or old, Henry will make things happen
He was always an excellent new-ball bowler, but Matt Henry has evolved into a fine death-overs bowler now, and being the leader of the attack has freed him up