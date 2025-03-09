Live Report - It's India vs New Zealand for the title

Live
Live Report - It's India vs New Zealand for the titleBy Sidharth Monga
Here comes Kuldeep
This has not been the greatest of tournaments for Kuldeep Yadav in terms of results, but the cpatain has shown faith in him. He wants wickets, and he has gone to his wristspinner. And Kuldeep strikes first ball with a wrong'un. The huge wicket of Rachin Ravindra is taken. Just the perfect length, trapping Ravindra on the crease. would have been lbw if not bowled off the deflection off the pad. India sense the kill here. New Zealand 69 for 2 in 10.1 overs.
1
1
3
Powerplay done
All in all, a good powerplay for New Zealand, who have raced away to 69 for 1 barely playing a shot in anger. Varun is 3-0-21-1. Ravindra 37 off 28.
Now the game changes. India go to their second attacking spinner, Kuldeep Yadav.
1
1
1
Accurate Varun
5 Number of Varun Chakravarthy wickets, out of 8, that have come to balls headed for the stumps
2
3
1
Varun gets Young
Varun is brought on early to get a wicket, and he delivers a wicket in his second over. The mystery spin plus natural variation from the pitch is too much for Will Young. This is a full legbreak, drifts in in the air, Young is playing for the turn but the ball pitches and keeps going with the angle. Plumb. New Zealand 58 for 1 in eight overs.
There is a theory doing the rounds, coming originally from former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, that Varun is way way more difficult to play under the flood lights than in natural light. So far, though, he has not been easy to face.
1
Another return catch goes down
Memories of the semi-final where Mohammed Shami dropped two return catches. Here he has Rachin Ravindra playing early - signs of hold in the pitch - gets both his hands to it, but his hands also block his sight. He is hit on the finger tips, and calls the physio on immediately. He eventually continues bowling. New Zealand 51 for 0 in seven overs.
5
India go to Varun early
Often Axar Patel has been India's first-change bowler, but given the quick start for New Zealand, they have asked their likeliest wicket-taker to bowl the sixth over. He starts with five wides, but pulls backs later. This is now the biggest opening stand against India in this tournament. New Zealand 46 for 0 in six overs without frenetic hitting.
1
1
1
4
Ravindra gets going
•
•
1
6
4
1w
4
After getting used to the pace of the pitch, Rachin Ravindra has pulled and punched short balls from Hardik Pandya for 6, 4 and 4 in the fourth over. New Zealand 26 for 0 in four overs.
1
2
2
9
A quiet start
Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have got off to a watchful start in the final. One boundary in two overs. Mostly tidy bowling with just a hint of movement for Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. New Zealand 6 for 0 in two overs.
4
5
4
4
Toss troubles
9
15
7
10
Unbeaten in Dubai
0 Number of matches, out of 10, that India have lost in Dubai. They won nine and tied one. Rohit Sharma has also led Mumbai Indians to a final win in Dubai in the IPL
8
16
6
2
10
30
2
18
New Zealand bat, Smith comes in for injured Henry
India have lost all their tosses now with Mitchell Santner calling correctly and deciding to bat first. This is a bone dry surface in the words of Aaron Finch. Even if it doesn't turn, it will get slower and slower. This is the middle pitch on the square. Both boundaries are equidistant. This pitch was used for India vs Pakistan earlier in the tournament.
India say they don't mind chasing because they have chased comfortably at this ground. They reckon the toss is not a big factor here because the new ball moves a little in the afternoon, and then there is no dew.
New Zealand have brought in Nathan Smith as Matt Henry has not made it. India are unchanged.
New Zealand 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
4
11
4
Has Henry failed the fitness test?
Just seeing pictures Matt Henry taking fitness test and walking back distraught. A couple of consolatory pats on the back as well. If he misses out, it is a terrible news for this final. He is the leading wicket-taker this tournament.
12
9
4
32
The last dance
Here we go for one final time in the Champions Trophy. The two best teams of the tournament, India and New Zealand are here. India unbeaten, New Zealand having lost only to India. We get you started with out preview by Alagappan Muthu and the tactics board by Karthik Krishnaswamy.
Signs are that everybody is available for selection. So let's get ready for a blockbuster final.
9
6
6
3