Live Report - It's India vs New Zealand for the title

This has not been the greatest of tournaments for Kuldeep Yadav in terms of results, but the cpatain has shown faith in him. He wants wickets, and he has gone to his wristspinner. And Kuldeep strikes first ball with a wrong'un. The huge wicket of Rachin Ravindra is taken. Just the perfect length, trapping Ravindra on the crease. would have been lbw if not bowled off the deflection off the pad. India sense the kill here. New Zealand 69 for 2 in 10.1 overs.