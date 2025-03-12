Gill, Rohit and Kohli in top five of ICC's ODI batting rankings
The team made gains on the bowling rankings as well with Kuldeep Yadav ranked third and Jadeja tenth
India's unbeaten run across the Champions Trophy has seen several players move up the ICC's ODI rankings - both in batting and bowling. They make up four of the top eight ranked batters in the world with Shubman Gill still at No. 1. Rohit Sharma, who was named Player of the Final for his match-winning 76, has moved up two places to No. 3 and Virat Kohli, with 218 runs in the tournament, is at No. 5. Shreyas Iyer retained his No. 8 spot.
The side's third Champions Trophy title was set up by their spinners and two of them have made it to the top ten on the ODI bowlers' rankings. Kuldeep Yadav, who began his spell in the final with a wicket, is up at third place and in tenth is Ravindra Jadeja, who had a miserly economy rate of 4.35 in the tournament.
India's next ODI assignment is away in Bangladesh in August, followed by ODIs in Australia in October-November. South Africa and New Zealand then tour India over December and January, and one question has been whether Rohit and Kohli continue playing the format with the 2027 ODI World Cup still quite far away. Ricky Ponting, though, believes Rohit certainly has some unfinished business in the ODI game.
"I think probably the fact that they lost the last one [2023 World Cup in India] and he was captain, that might be the thing that's playing on the back of his mind," Ponting told icc.tv. "Just have one more crack at trying to win the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup. I mean when you see him play like he played in the Champions Trophy final, you wouldn't say that his time is up just yet."
Santner, Bracewell, Ravindra zoom up
New Zealand's players made significant gains as well after their team's run to the final of the Champions Trophy. Captain Mitchell Santner is ranked second on the ODI bowlers' list, moving up six places on the back of several eye-catching performances. Santner finished with nine wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 4.80.
Santner is also fourth on the ODI allrounders' rankings with Michael Bracewell, who made a fifty in the final and was New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy, in seventh place.
The other standout New Zealand player, Rachin Ravindra who was the highest-scorer of the competition, jumped up 14 places to 14 on the ODI batters rankings and eight places up to eighth in the allrounders rankings.