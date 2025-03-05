Live
Live - Which team secures the other spot in the Champions Trophy final?By Matt Roller
Williamson walks out
2 Unbeaten hundreds in a row for Kane Williamson against South Africa in ODIs: one in last month's tri-series at this same venue, and the other in the 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston.
From Firdose Moonda's preview: Overall, Williamson averages 57.35 against South Africa, his best against any opposition other than Zimbabwe. Though New Zealand have a line-up of creative and crafty hitters, Williamson's role in New Zealand's side continues to be of utmost importance as evidenced by his 81 against India in Dubai, where he kept them in the fight in what was ultimately a losing cause.
1
1
Ngidi strikes
Will Young doesn't pick Lungi Ngidi's slower ball, and his attempt to launch him down the ground results in him plinking a simple catch to mid-off. That might be the way to go on a surface like this: seam-up balls from the seamers have been flying away off the bat.
Ravindra flying
1
1
4
•
4
4
Rachin Ravindra looks in great touch. He hits Marco Jansen for three boundaries in four balls in the seventh over, and two of them through cover and the other timed through midwicket. All three are about timing rather than power or attacking intent: this looks like a great pitch, and the outfield is seriously quick too.
Ravindra hit a century against Bangladesh last Monday and has been backed to play ahead of Devon Conway. He's showing everyone why so far.
1
Conditions watch
Danyal Rasool: In the only day-night fixture NZ played in Lahore over the last month, they batted first against Pakistan and won very comfortably. They bowled 26 overs of spin at night and Santner said dew wasn't a problem. They've not generally seemed to mind either way - they've won twice defending and three chasing since arriving in Pakistan.
2
3
New Zealand choose to bat
Mitchell Santner wins the toss and wants his team to put runs on the board. He thinks it looks like a good batting pitch, if a little dry. New Zealand will hope that dew doesn't play a significant role in the outcome.
For South Africa, Aiden Markram is fit after a hamstring scare and Temba Bavuma is back in after illness. He replaces Tristan Stubbs in the XI and will open alongside Ryan Rickelton, with Tony de Zorzi left out.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Will O'Rourke.
1
Live - Matchday with Tim Southee, Vernon Philander and Sanjay Manjrekar
6
3
3
4
Eyes on the trophy
Danyal Rasool is our man at the Gaddafi Stadium this afternoon. He tells me it is "warm and sunny" in Lahore but with "a nice breeze... so it's not quite as hot as it can get around this time".
The Champions Trophy is in Pakistan for one final time this afternoon, before it heads to Dubai ahead of Sunday's final. Pakistan will finally lose their status as defending champions after nearly eight years. Such a shame for cricket fans in Pakistan that Lahore won't host the final, after a 29-year wait to stage an ICC event - a sad situation.
The Champions Trophy in Pakistan for one last time. #SAvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PzDI21iSgk— Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) March 5, 2025
Who will face India?
Hello and welcome. It's the second semi-final in Lahore, and the last match of the tournament that will be staged in Pakistan. South Africa and New Zealand face off, with the winner facing India in Sunday's final in Dubai. We'll have team news and the result of the toss in 20 minutes for you; in the meantime, there's plenty of preview material to get your teeth into.