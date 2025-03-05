Omarzai displaces Nabi to become No. 1 ranked ODI allrounder
Virat Kohli, meanwhile, moves up one spot to fourth on the batting charts, while Matt Henry enters the top three on the bowling list
Azmatullah Omarzai has dethroned fellow Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi to be ranked the top allrounder in ODIs following a stellar Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
While Afghanistan could not make it to the semi-final of the tournament, Omarzai had an excellent time of it. He picked up seven wickets in three games, which included a match-winning 5 for 58 against England. He also scored 126 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 104.13, often shepherding the Afghanistan lower-middle order through tricky times.
Omarzai rose two spots on the rankings charts and is now four points clear of Nabi. He also rose on the ODI batting chart, up 12 spots to 24th on the list.
There were some movements for India as well, with Virat Kohli moving up one spot to fourth position following his Player of the Match performance in the semi-final against Australia, where he scored 84 in a 265-run chase. He had earlier scored a match-winning unbeaten 100 against Pakistan in a group match.
Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot on the batting charts, followed by Babar Azam. Heinrich Klaasen is at No. 3, while Rohit Sharma has slipped two places and now sits in fifth. Steven Smith, who retired from ODI cricket earlier in the day, finished in 16th position.
One of the biggest movers on the batting charts was Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran. He rose 13 positions to move to tenth position following his 177 against England.
On the bowling front, New Zealand quick Matt Henry has jumped three places to move into third position behind Maheesh Theekshana and Keshav Maharaj. Mohammed Shami, who is making a comeback after an injury layoff, has risen three spots to 11th position. He currently heads the Champions Trophy wicket-taker's list jointly with Henry, with both bowlers on eight wickets (ahead of the NZ vs SA semi-final).