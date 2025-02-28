Australia seal semi-finals spot after rain spoils Head's party

Match abandoned due to rain Afghanistan 273 (Atal 85, Omarzai 67, Dwarshuis 3-47, Zampa 2-48, Johnson 2-49) vs Australia 109 for 1 (Head 59*, Omarzai 1-43)

Befitting the latest chapter in this budding rivalry, there were wicked swings of momentum while a hobbled Australia batter at the crease evoked the wildest match in the short history between these teams.

But in a great shame, Lahore's inclement weather cut short a high-stakes contest that felt like it still had several twists ahead. Australia had been well placed at 109 for 1 after 12.5 overs chasing 274 before a downpour hit the ground. Rain eventually stopped but parts of the field were soaked and the match had to be abandoned.

The teams shared the points and that was enough for Australia to progress through to the semi-finals after their second consecutive match was negated by rain. But Afghanistan saw their hopes of progression wash away as only an unlikely hefty South Africa defeat at the hands of England can keep their tournament alive.

Chasing a tricky total under lights, Matthew Short came to the crease limping after picking up a quad injury in the field. Unable to run, he was clearly laboured and one wondered why he was even out there.

Perhaps his one-legged presence was to spook Afghanistan and revive memories of Glenn Maxwell's astonishing double-century at the 2023 World Cup - the last ODI between the teams.

Travis Head and Steven Smith put on 65 before having to go off for rain • ICC/Getty Images

It wasn't quite Maxwell-like, but Short's stand-and-deliver innings did help Australia get off to a flier as he put on 44 inside five overs with Travis Head

But they were aided by sloppy Afghanistan fielding with Head dropped by Rashid Khan on 6 at mid-on after miscuing a pull off quick Fazalhaq Farooqi. He then smashed a six off the next ball to rub salt in the wounds.

Short on 19 was given a reprieve by substitute Nangialai Kharoti at deep square leg as Afghanistan were getting flashbacks of Mumbai. But Short could not capitalise and fell off his next delivery when he hit Azmatullah Omarzai towards mid-on where Gulbadin Naib took a good catch before showing off his muscles in celebration.

Head quickly regained Australia's ascendency and pounced on wayward bowling from Farooqi, reaching his half-century off 34 balls. Stand-in skipper Steven Smith donned the cap once Afghanistan's spinners entered the attack but Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad did not threaten. Rashid had yet to bowl by the time rain spoiled the party in the 13th over with Head on 59 off 40 and Smith unbeaten on 19.

It ended what had been a topsy-turvy match, with Afghanistan's innings of 273 from 50 overs a rollercoaster. They started well with No. 3 Sediqullah Atal dominating the first half of the innings with 85 off 95 balls before Omarzai blazed 67 off 63 to power Afghanistan in the back end. But their total could have been greater if not for several rash dismissals which derailed momentum at crucial junctures.

Australia's performance with the ball was also a mishmash. Once again life without the big three quicks of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood proved tough and their 37 extras was Australia's joint-fifth-most conceded in ODI cricket.

Sediqullah Atal dominated the first half of Afghanistan's innings with 85 off 95 balls • ICC/Getty Images

With heavy rain lashing Lahore ahead of the match, there had been fears that the match might be completely rained out much like Australia's clash with South Africa earlier in the week.

But the weather cleared in the nick of time and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had no hesitation to bat first on what was expected to be a flat surface. However, the ball moved around considerably on a pitch that had spent plenty of time under the covers in the lead-up.

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson retained his spot in the team ahead of seam-bowling allrounder Sean Abbott despite being overlooked in the death overs against England.

Having long drawn comparisons with Starc, Johnson would have made his mentor beam when he unfurled a deadly inswinging yorker that went through the defence of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening over.

Johnson isn't a noted exponent of the full-pitch delivery, with back-of-a-length bowling more his prowess. But he was wayward after his initial breakthrough and a flustered Smith could not contain his annoyance as the extras leaked.

All eyes were on Ibrahim Zadran after his record-breaking Champions Trophy knock of 177 against England. He and Atal were in survival mode early as the ball flew past the bat on numerous occasions, but they held firm in a 67-run partnership to see off the new-ball threat.

After all that fight, Zadran didn't kick on and he fell tamely on 22 when he whacked a short and wide delivery off legspinner Adam Zampa straight to backward point. Maxwell supported Zampa well and picked up Rahmat Shah after a sharp catch by Josh Inglis behind the stumps as Afghanistan slumped to 91 for 3.

Azmatullah Omarzai kept Afghanistan going even as wickets fell at the other end • ICC/Getty Images

Atal was unperturbed by the predicament and decided to force the issue against the spinners, targeting deep midwicket to good effect as he smashed a six to reach his half-century in style off 64 balls.

Atal was on a roll and successfully collared Zampa out of the attack. He did have luck on 74 when a big lbw shout from seamer Nathan Ellis was turned down. Australia did not review in the belief that the ball pitched outside leg stump, but replays confirmed otherwise.

Australia were not made to pay after Smith made his latest successful bowling change by reverting back to Johnson, who ended Atal's bid for a second ODI century when he hit straight to cover.

With Atal's free-flowing innings dashed, Afghanistan went through a lull in the middle overs with the culprit being Shahidi who dawdled to 20 off 48 before miscuing a sweep off Zampa to square leg. His strike rate of 40.81 was the third lowest by an Afghan batter in ODIs (min 40 balls faced) in this decade.

Australia so far in this tournament have banked on batting depth, but they've had part-time spinners step up. Against England it was Marnus Labuschagne's legspin, while Short stepped up here to concede just 21 runs from seven extremely handy overs.

Afghanistan spiralled and lost Nabi to a comical run-out as they slid to 199 for 7 and seemed to be falling well short of a competitive score. But Omarzai took over by farming the strike and his power-hitting saw five mighty blows sail over the rope, three off Ellis who is normally so proficient at the death.

There was an unusual incident late in the innings that could have blown up when Noor drifted from his crease believing the over was done only for Inglis to take the bails off after the throw came in from the deep. Inglis appealed for a run-out only for Smith to nip a potential controversial moment in the bud by telling the umpires not to consider the appeal.