Afghanistan vs Australia, 10th Match, Group B at Lahore, Champions Trophy, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Group B (D/N), Lahore, February 28, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
NR
W
W
L
W
Australia
L
L
L
W
A
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 318 Runs • 45.43 Avg • 86.41 SR
AFG8 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 79.87 SR
AUS5 M • 274 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 107.45 SR
AUS7 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 107.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 16.27 SR
AFG7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 27.85 SR
AUS9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 37.27 SR
AUS8 M • 7 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 35.14 SR
Squad
AFG
AUS
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4851
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|28 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
