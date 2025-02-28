Matches (10)
10th Match, Group B (D/N), Lahore, February 28, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(8.1/50 ov) 42/1
Australia FlagAustralia

Afghanistan chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 5.14
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 256
Updated 5 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Can Afghanistan beat Australia and secure qualification?

By Deivarayan Muthu

Extras keep piling up

15 No of extras conceded by Aus in the first seven overs
The ball is hooping around.
The cordon is packed.
All the edges are under threat. This seems a passage of play straight outta Test cricket.
But Johnson and Dwarshuis haven't been able to control the swing and seam. Zadran and Atal battle for Afghanistan.

Johnson does a Starc

After a rusty start - 2lb and a leg-side wide off his first two balls - Johnson tightens up and proceeds to proceeds to blitz through the defences of Gurbaz with a ripping inswinging yorker, in the first over. "It's almost Starc-like," as Ian Smith puts it on commentary. Full, fast (141ks), swings back in late against the angle from left-arm over the wicket and thuds into the base of off stump. Gurbaz's scores in CT25 so far: 10,6,0. Not the kind of output Afghanistan might have been looking for from one of their main batters.
In his next over, Johnson beats both Atal and Inglis, the keeper, with hooping inswingers for 4 byes and 5 wides. Johnson also goes past the outside edge of Zadran. The brand-new ball is doing a lot, especially for Johnson, in Lahore this afternoon. Johnson is generating both swing and seam movement to trouble Afghanistan's top order.
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat

Since this is a used pitch (England and Australia played on this strip), Shahidi expects it to slow down even further later in the evening. Smith says Australia don't mind bowling first. Both Afghanistan and Australia are unchanged. So Abbott misses out once again for Australia.
Australia: 1 Matt Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Rahmat Shah, 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi(capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Agar, Steyn, Jaffer count down to Afg vs Aus

Clear weather in Lahore

The rain has stayed away for now in Lahore and this high-stakes contest is set for an on-time start. There was a heavy downpour on the eve of the game with Afghanistan having cancelled their optional training session on Thursday, but the conditions are dry right now. Ian Bishop says the "outfield is good" despite the rain on Thursday. Matthew Hayden calls the pitch "an absolute belter."
Maxwell Australia vs Afghanistan

The last time Afghanistan faced Australia in an ODI, they seriously threatened to topple them in Mumbai until Maxwell intervened and did Maxwell things in the 2023 World Cup.
More recently in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Afghanistan did topple Australia for their first-ever win against them in internationals on their way to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
All of that, however, is history now. This is Afghanistan's chance to make the semis in their first-ever appearance in the Champions Trophy. The equation is rather straightforward for them: beat Australia and qualify. A defeat for them, however, will knock them out. A washout isn't favourable for Afghanistan either as they could still be eliminated on NRR. Stats king S Rajesh lays out the scenarios.
Afghanistan Innings
Player NameRB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
bowled05
Ibrahim Zadran
not out1113
Sediqullah Atal
not out1631
Extras(b 4, lb 3, w 8)
Total42(1 wkt; 8.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
AFG2112-0.990
ENG2020-0.305
