Live Blog - Can Afghanistan beat Australia and secure qualification?

After a rusty start - 2lb and a leg-side wide off his first two balls - Johnson tightens up and proceeds to proceeds to blitz through the defences of Gurbaz with a ripping inswinging yorker, in the first over. "It's almost Starc-like," as Ian Smith puts it on commentary. Full, fast (141ks), swings back in late against the angle from left-arm over the wicket and thuds into the base of off stump. Gurbaz's scores in CT25 so far: 10,6,0. Not the kind of output Afghanistan might have been looking for from one of their main batters.