Matches (2)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs PAK (1)
Zim U19 vs S Africa U19, 7th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Aug 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Harare, August 04, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zim U19
L
L
L
L
L
S Africa U19
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1576
|Match days
|04 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe News