How many bowlers have taken four wickets in five balls without taking a hat-trick?

You're right that Australia's Josh Hazlewood seems to pick up a lot of caught-behind dismissals in Tests: of his 279 wickets so far, 90 have been caught by the wicketkeeper. That's 32.25% of his victims, the highest percentage for anyone with more than 100 Test wickets: next, with 31.70% (39 of 123 wickets) comes Ewen Chatfield of New Zealand. Third at the moment is India's Mohammed Siraj at 31% (31 of exactly 100 Test wickets so far).