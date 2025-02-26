England make early running against Afghanistan

England make early running against AfghanistanBy Andrew Miller
Injury worry for Wood
This is deeply concerning for England. Mark Wood is prone to landing in a heap in his followthrough, but midway through his fourth over, he appears to fold into his left knee with particularly jarring force. He lies prostrate for a while, receiving treatment, and though he insists he's good to continue for the remaining two balls of the over, he is visibly grimacing as he hits the crease, and sure enough, he troops off for treatment thereafter.
A big worry for England, in the short term as well as the long term. They are already reliant on Liam Livingstone and Joe Root as their fifth bowling option, and now could have an additional six overs to make up.
... not, however, if Jofra Archer has anything to do with it! He needs just five more deliveries to prise out his third of the innings, as the dangerous Rahmat Shah top-edges a pull to Adil Rashid at backward square. He made 90 against South Africa, but is gone for 4 now.
50 ODI wickets for Archer ... make that 51
50 ODI wickets for Jofra Archer, in 30 matches
We probably never imagined it would take the best part of six years for Archer to reach this mark, seeing as he had 23 ODI wickets and a World Cup winner's medal within months of his debut in 2019. But a gruesome run of injuries, coupled with the marginalisation of the ODI format, has contributed to this slow trudge to what is still a worthy landmark. And, as if to prove the peculiarity of the stat, Sampath our stats man informs me he's the fastest English bowler to the mark, in 30 matches, beating James Anderson's previous mark of 31.
And, as if to make up for lost time, Archer barely pauses for breath in claiming his 51st! Sediqullah Atal clips his first ball for four to end the boundary-less start, but Archer adjusts to the left-hander by his third ball, and finds an angle into his pads on a fuller length, that pitches in line and would have been hitting middle had Atal's pad not got in the way.
As Danyal Rasool notes, 23 balls of the first 24 were either length or back of a length from England - and then 2 full deliveries from Jofra got the wickets.
Wood, Archer keep it tight and threatening
It's a watchful start from Afghanistan's openers in Lahore, as England throw everything at the powerplay once more, as was the case against Australia as well. No boundaries in the first four overs, as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood come out of the blocks with fiery intent.
There's perhaps a touch more lateral movement this time out, as befits the overcast conditions, which is giving Wood a particularly threatening bend away from the right-hander, at a sharp 148-149kph ... maybe a notch below his rawest speeds on Saturday, but decidedly brisk all the same, and all the more threatening for the accuracy. Ibrahim and Gurbaz can do little but stick it out for now.
EDIT: And there we go. The pressure tells at the start of the fifth over. Jofra fires in another inswinger, and Gurbaz inside-edges a drive off his back pad and into his own stumps! It's a vital breakthrough, as it extracts one of the truest dangermen in this Afghanistan order. England have their reward for perseverence.
Afghanistan win the toss and bat
No surprises in either team, with Afghanistan unchanged, and with Jamie Overton slotting into England's line-up as the like-for-like for the injured Brydon Carse. But there's perhaps a slight surprise at the toss, with Afghanistan choosing to bat first, rather than pitch their trump card, their spin attack, straight into the fray. Then again, this was the formula that worked just fine for them in Delhi 18 months ago. So the stage is set.
There was a hint of dew in the offing during Australia's chase at this ground in England's first match, which may yet be a factor. It's a coolish, overcast day in Lahore, which may exacerbate the evening moisture.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
Afghanistan: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Rahmat Shah, 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
How cricket helped Afghanistan women escape
For a deeper dive into the wider issues at stake in this contest, here is Valkerie Baynes' and Firdose Moonda's excellent Powerplay podcast, in which they spoke to Afghanistan's women cricketers Firooza Amiri and Benafsha Hashimi about the dangers that their love of the game caused for them following the Taliban takeover.
Match Day Live
Tournament on the line in crucial contest
Hello everyone and welcome to this pivotal Group B clash between England and Afghanistan. For a long time earlier this year, there was some doubt as to whether this contest could go ahead, amid calls from a group of British politicians for the ECB to boycott the fixture over the Taliban regime's treatment of women in Afghanistan. And while the underlying issues remain deeply troubling, the broad consensus seems to be that the show should go on, and help to bring a bit of joy to Afghanistan, as Jos Buttler, England's captain, reiterated on the eve of the game.
Not too much joy, he might secretly be hoping. For there's a huge amount of jeopardy around this contest now. Yesterday's washout in Rawalpindi between Australia and South Africa means that, for the loser, it will be all over. And given that the last time these two teams met was at the 2023 World Cup, England will be wary of recent history repeating itself. The toss is coming up shortly. In the meantime, don't forget to follow the updates on our ball-by-ball coverage.
