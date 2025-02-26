England make early running against Afghanistan

Hello everyone and welcome to this pivotal Group B clash between England and Afghanistan. For a long time earlier this year, there was some doubt as to whether this contest could go ahead, amid calls from a group of British politicians for the ECB to boycott the fixture over the Taliban regime's treatment of women in Afghanistan. And while the underlying issues remain deeply troubling, the broad consensus seems to be that the show should go on, and help to bring a bit of joy to Afghanistan, as Jos Buttler, England's captain, reiterated on the eve of the game.