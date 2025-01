PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the redevelopment of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is "in its final stages". At a press conference held within the ground itself, Naqvi praised everyone involved in the construction of the stadium, saying it had been completed in record time.

"The Gaddafi Stadium will be inaugurated on 7 February by the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif]," Naqvi said. "It's in its final stages and the last touches are being applied to it. It will definitely be completed by 7 February. We had begun demolishing this stadium in September, with the construction beginning in October. We promised it would be ready by the end of January, and you can all see how close it is to completion."

Naqvi said the National Stadium in Karachi, also undergoing significant renovation ahead of the Champions Trophy , was also on track. It is scheduled to be inaugurated in a ceremony on February 11 by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, on the eve of the first game it is scheduled to host - a tri-series match on February 12.

Pakistan are also hosting an opening ceremony on February 16 February in Lahore, though it will not include a captains' call and photoshoot, which the PCB put down to logistical issues. Naqvi said the PCB had invited ICC chairman Jay Shah to the event, as well as the heads of all cricket boards involved in the event.

"We are also holding a ceremony on the 16th of February in Lahore. We've invited the heads of all cricket boards of teams who are coming, as well as all ICC officials, including the ICC chairman Jay Shah. We are eager to welcome the board officials and anyone else who is attending."

The PCB has faced extreme scrutiny over the last few months concerning the fitness of its stadiums to host the tournament. With renovation and reconstruction work on the venues left to the last few months, there were concerns about whether the PCB would manage to bring its stadiums to a state of readiness in time for the tournament. The PCB had initially set a January 25 deadline for all development of the Gaddafi Stadium to be completed, before pushing it forward to February 2.

Naqvi took aim at those who had raised doubts. "Across the border [a reference to India], there are many people who are trying to find the tiniest flaw in our stadiums and arrangements, and they will get no such opportunity. We will welcome all the arriving teams and their security and welcome arrangements. The whole of the PCB is working day and night to provide a seamless tournament."

Naqvi, who has been unapologetic about the rate of spend at the PCB since he assumed the post, also offered a first glimpse of the potential financial toll the work on the stadiums had taken, announcing the PCB had sold the tickets allocated to it by the ICC back to the governing council to go some way towards making up the costs of developing its grounds.