Imran Khan stand to stay at Gaddafi Stadium

There was speculation the enclosure would be renamed due to the political dynamics in the country

ESPNcricinfo staff
31-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
The Imran Khan enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium is being renovated ahead of the Champions Trophy, Lahore, January 23, 2025

The Imran Khan enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium is being renovated  •  Danyal Rasool

The PCB has dismissed speculation that former captain and politician Imran Khan's name would be removed from an enclosure at the recently-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore owing to his imprisonment on charges of corruption.
Speculation was doing the rounds that PCB had removed Imran's name due to the current political situation in Pakistan. The Gaddafi stadium has been renovated for the Champions Trophy that starts on February 19.
The Imran Khan enclosure, which is one of the VIP stands in the stadium, has been a permanent fixture at the venue since 1992, when he led Pakistan to victory in the ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for Champions Trophy games in Lahore are being sold online under the 'Imran Khan Enclosure'.
Imran is presently in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and has denied allegations of corruption, insisting he is a victim of a political vendetta. However, a court recently convicted him and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, sentencing them to 14 and seven years respectively in prison.
Imran, who leads the Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, is currently in opposition to the ruling coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party. The Punjab province is governed by a PML (N) government led by Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier, Nawaz Sharif.
