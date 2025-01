Tickets for Champions Trophy final to go on sale only four days before match

Such a late release of tickets for the final has been necessitated by the hybrid model put in place for the tournament because of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event. As a result, it was decided India would play all their matches in Dubai, including the knockouts should they reach them. Dubai will host the first semi-final, however, regardless of whether India reach the last four or not. In case India reach the final, that too will be played in Dubai. The second semi-final will be played in Lahore, and should India not make the final, that game will also be played in Lahore.