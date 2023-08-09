ODI World Cup tickets to go on sale on August 25, 41 days before the first match

Details of the seven-phase sale of tickets were made public on the same day as the tweaks in the schedule were announced

The tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be played across India, will finally go on sale on August 25, just over 40 days before the first game of the tournament on October 5. The update came from the ICC soon after the revised schedule for the World Cup - also much delayed - was released, with dates changed for nine games including the big-ticket India vs Pakistan fixture.

The tickets for all matches not featuring India - in the warm-ups and in the tournament - will go on sale first, on August 25. Following that, there will be a six-phase sale of tickets for games featuring India, the first for their two warm-up games (vs England in Guwahati on September 30 and vs Netherlands/Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3) and then for their games in the main event.

August 25 : Warm-up and World Cup matches not featuring India

: Warm-up and World Cup matches not featuring India August 30 : India warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

: India warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram August 31 : India World Cup matches in Chennai (vs Australia, Oct 8), Delhi (vs Afghanistan, Oct 11) and Pune (vs Bangladesh, Oct 19)

: India World Cup matches in Chennai (vs Australia, Oct 8), Delhi (vs Afghanistan, Oct 11) and Pune (vs Bangladesh, Oct 19) September 1 : India World Cup matches in Dharamsala (vs New Zealand, Oct 22), Lucknow (vs England, Oct 29) and Mumbai (vs Sri Lanka, Nov 2)

: India World Cup matches in Dharamsala (vs New Zealand, Oct 22), Lucknow (vs England, Oct 29) and Mumbai (vs Sri Lanka, Nov 2) September 2 : India World Cup matches in Kolkata (vs South Africa, Nov 5) and Bengaluru (vs Netherlands, Nov 12)

: India World Cup matches in Kolkata (vs South Africa, Nov 5) and Bengaluru (vs Netherlands, Nov 12) September 3 : India World Cup matches in Ahmedabad (vs Pakistan, Oct 14)

: India World Cup matches in Ahmedabad (vs Pakistan, Oct 14) September 15: Semi-finals and final

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the ICC said in a statement explaining the process.

"We call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," Chris Tetley, ICC's head of events, said in a statement. "The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game."