Gambhir: Kohli and Rohit will have 'massive roles' to play in Champions Trophy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both have "massive roles" to play for the team in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Gambhir said that both players still have "so much value" to offer, despite their recent poor run of form.

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy)," Gambhir said in Mumbai on Saturday, at the BCCI annual awards.

"And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country."

Gambhir said India cannot afford to relax even for a moment in the Champions Trophy because they have just three league matches, unlike the 2023 50-over World Cup where there were nine each.

"Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament.

"So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games."

Gambhir played down the hype surrounding the India vs Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played in Dubai on February 23.

"Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible.

"And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same."

Gambhir also hailed Suryakumar Yadav , India's T20I captain, for infusing fresh ideas into the squad following the retirements of Kohli and Rohit from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup last year.

"Me and Surya have been on the same page when we talk about selflessness and fearlessness. But yes, we want to be more smart going forward, because that is how we're going to grow as a T20 team, and hopefully in all the other formats as well.

"But I think the guys have been absolutely phenomenal. They've got the skills, they've got the temperament, they've got all the ability. And what they've done in the last six months, I think that's been incredible.

"I think the foundation of this T20 team was based on two principles. That is selflessness and fearlessness. I think that is something which we want to create in that dressing room, and these young boys have responded really, really well."