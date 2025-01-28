Maharaj: Super Giants lost 'every powerplay whether batting or bowling'

In the seven matches in which they batted, DSG only scored more than 50 runs in the powerplay once (and that was the game they won , three weeks ago) and went wicketless twice. They rotated through four opening batters - Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King and Quinton de Kock - in different combinations to collect the least number of runs among the six teams. In their nine matches, DSG's top two individually scored 230 runs at an average of 16.42. For comparison, their opposition on Monday, table-topping Paarl Royals have used the same two openers - Joe Root and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and top the run charts with a combined tally of 580 at 44.61 including five half-centuries.

The most obvious error DSG made was starting with de Kock at No. 4, despite his success as opener at international level, because they hoped to preserve a left-right combination. "At the start of the competition, there was a sort of method to the madness with regards to Quinny batting at four and after five games we realised that it wasn't really working out and we needed starts and then pushed Quinny up," Maharaj said at the post-match press conference. "He showed glimpses of what he can do, but probably didn't have the support around him to get those totals that we would have liked in the powerplay and to bat through."

Quinton de Kock was trialled as a No. 4 batter and it didn't work for DSG • SA20

Overall, DSG topped 200 in their first match but have not gone past 150 in any of their games and had two scores below 120 which ultimately was not good enough to get them more wins in this tournament. And while most of their issues are in the batting line-up, the bowlers do not escape scrutiny. "We didn't take enough wickets in the powerplay and in doing so we didn't stem the flow of runs," Maharaj said. "We were quite expensive in most of the powerplays and once you lose the powerplay it's very difficult in the game of T20 cricket regardless of how well you bowl in that middle [period]."

In total, DSG bowled eight powerplays (one in a match that was a no-result) and never took more than two wickets or conceded less than 41 runs, which is a shade under seven an over. Their difficulties may have stemmed from what seemed to be the absence of a leader for the pace attack in particular. Their two leading wicket-takers were wristspinner Noor Ahmad, who is fourth on the wicket-takers' list with 10, followed by left-arm spinner Maharaj, with seven. Their leading seamer was Chris Woakes, who has taken five wickets in as many games. Naveen-ul-Haq and Junior Dala both have four wickets but while Naveen has played seven matches, Dala has only played five and Dwaine Pretorius, the allrounder who, on paper, could have been a key part of the squad only played twice.

Ultimately, the unsettled nature of DSG's XI may have contributed to their string of poor results and leaves their team management with plenty to ponder. Lance Klusener has been head coach throughout the SA20 and Maharaj has captained them for the last two seasons. Last season, he masterminded a turnaround that saw them go from second last on the table to the final and though they have now u-turned on that, Maharaj seems to still want to be the man in charge.

"I love captaincy. It helps me think clearly at times, especially on the field and keeps me a little bit calmer than I normally am," he said. "The one thing that I really try and get is the camaraderie amongst my team-mates. It is a short competition and that's something that I feel I do really well: understanding my players and trying to get the best out of them. Sometimes it's hard, it doesn't transfer onto the field and I feel like it's one of those seasons. Having said that, I've enjoyed it very much. I'm very proud of my team so far. We've still got a game to go. There's a lot of pride to play for, a lot of meaning for this badge and for the owners that have invested in us, so we're not just giving up."