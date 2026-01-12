Green, Maddinson power Thunder to victory after Renegades retire Rizwan out

Sydney Thunder 140 for 6 (Green 34*, Billings 33, Maddinson 30*, Sandhu 4-42) beat Melbourne Renegades 170 for 8 (Hassan 46, Brown 35, Agar 2-23) by four wickets (DLS)

The tactical gamble - a decision made by the coaching staff - did not really have the desired effect. Renegades only made a further 16 runs after Rizwan - who had hit 26 off 23 balls - walked off the field at the end of the 18th over.

Averaging 20.14 and striking at exactly 100 in his seven previous innings this season, Rizwan again struggled for fluency on a seaming Engie Stadium surface. He is only the third batter in BBL history to be retired out without an injury, following on the heels of Nic Maddinson in Thunder's recent match against Hobart Hurricanes in a tactic that is starting to become more prevalent in T20 cricket.

Thunder's target of 171 was reduced to 140 from 16 overs after a brief rain break when the home side were 80 for 3 in 11 overs. They were in deep trouble at 95 for 6 in the 13th, before Maddinson and Chris Green launched a slew of big blows against ragged death bowling to lift last-placed Thunder over the line with four balls to spare.

The Renegades' finals hopes are in tatters, having slipped to 3-5 and mired in seventh position.

Melbourne Renegades retired out Mohammad Rizwan • Getty Images

After electing to bowl on a juicy surface with rain having fallen ahead of the match, Thunder fancied their chances of reversing their bowling woes in the powerplay.

But Thunder were in familiar trouble after Renegades sped to 39 for 0 after four overs, with Josh Brown doing the bulk of the damage with 27 off 18 balls. Brown, Renegades' standout batter this season, had started watchfully before whacking two sixes in the third over.

Stand-in skipper Sam Billings deployed Daniel Sams, Thunder's most reliable bowler this season, after the powerplay but he was unable to contain Brown as the 'Gades reached 50 in the sixth over.

Seamer Wes Agar had curiously not bowled in the powerplay but made up for lost time by knocking over Brown's middle stump with a superb line-and-length delivery.

The stage was set for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has endured another frustrating BBL season and entered averaging just 14.57 with a strike-rate of 113.

Having watched Brown's blueprint, Fraser-McGurk had a few sighters before his first boundary was followed by a huge six over deep midwicket. But it was once again all too brief for Fraser-McGurk although he did receive a superb length delivery from Agar that shaped in with the thin edge brilliantly caught by a diving Billings.

The wicket triggered a collapse before Rizwan and Hassan Khan rebuilt the innings with a 55-run partnership.

Chris Green's late onslaught transformed the contest • Getty Images

Rizwan's season-long struggles had been underlined by his inability to hit a six from 141 balls before this game. He finally broke the drought after slogging seamer Ryan Hadley over deep backward square in the 14th over.

But Rizwan was unable to get a move on even after the power surge was taken in the 16th over and Renegades' hierarchy had seen enough. Captain Will Sutherland, however, could not capitalise on replacing Rizwan after being run out having faced just one delivery.

Without injured captain David Warner, Thunder needed a brisk start from recalled Sam Konstas, who had been surprisingly dropped for their last match against Brisbane Heat.

With a point to prove, Konstas started in trademark cavalier fashion with three boundaries off left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff in the opening over and he added another when he ramped Gurinder Sandhu

But Sandhu got his revenge when Konstas on 18 holed out to Fraser-McGurk, who took a brilliant catch low to the ground after running in from deep square.

Legspinner Adam Zampa had not played since December 29 due to a neck strain, but made an immediate impact by trapping Cameron Bancroft plumb lbw with a quicker delivery on his second legal delivery.