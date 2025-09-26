Injured Shamar Joseph out of India Tests, Johann Layne called up

A CWI tweet confirmed that Joseph had been ruled out and that he would be re-evaluated before the white-ball tour of Bangladesh, but did not mention the nature of the injury. After the Tests in India finish on October 14, West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs in Bangladesh from October 18, followed by three T20Is from October 27 to November 1.

It's a busy touring season for West Indies across formats as they will then fly to New Zealand for an all-format tour of five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. They are currently in the UAE for three T20Is against Nepal starting September 27.

Joseph has played 11 Tests so far for 51 wickets at an average of 21.66, having started his Test career with a five-for on debut against Australia in January 2024.

Layne, 22, has played 19 first-class matches for 66 wickets while averaging 22.28 and has scored 495 runs at 19.03. He has four five-wicket hauls and three four-fors in 34 innings in the red-ball format. Layne recently played two four-day matches for West Indies A against the touring South Africa A side in June, where he scored 62 runs in four innings with a best of 34 and took one wicket in each of the three innings he bowled in.

But he had a lot more success for West Indies Academy in the last domestic first-class competition, which he ended with a six-for against Windward Islands . Overall, Layne bagged 27 wickets in six matches in that tournament to average an impressive 15.88, with two five-fors and two four-fors.

Layne will join Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip in the pace attack, which also has allrounder Justin Greaves, with Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre and captain Roston Chase as the spin options.