- Instances of Pakistan scoring more than 448 in their first innings and going on to lose the Test match, as they did in Rawalpindi . Their highest first-innings total in a defeat also came at the same venue - 579 against England in December 2022. However, four of those five defeats came when they batted second in the Test. When they have batted first, only once have they scored more than 448 and lost: in Galle in 2014, when they made 451 and went on to lose by seven wickets against Sri Lanka.