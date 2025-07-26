Asia Cup 2025 in UAE starting September 9; India vs Pakistan on September 14

Earlier on Saturday, the dates for the 17th edition of the tournament were announced by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, the tournament will be played in the T20I format and, for the very first time, will feature eight teams, a bump of two from the previous edition.

The India-Pakistan fixture is, by far, the most financially lucrative fixture in the Asia Cup. The format of the tournament and the placement in the same group make at least two India-Pakistan matches likely, the second on September 21 if it happens, and leave open the possibility of a third in the final. There has, however, never been an India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup.