Asia Cup's fate in balance as BCCI to attend ACC meeting in Dhaka virtually

The fate of this year's Asia Cup, uncertain since the India-Pakistan military skirmish in May, could be decided at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) annual general meeting on Thursday. The meeting itself has drawn unwanted attention, with the BCCI attending virtually and no clarity yet on whether Sri Lanka Cricket will attend in person or online. For the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla will be its representative.

There was even talk of Afghanistan and Oman missing the meeting, but they will now attend, while Nepal, like the BCCI, will participate virtually.

The Asia Cup is one of the major points of discussion at the meeting. The BCCI holds the hosting rights for the eight-team tournament, even though the matches are supposed to be played in the UAE in September.

It is the first time that the BCB is hosting a high-level ACC meeting. Board president Aminul Islam said that they were only providing logistical support to the ACC and didn't comment on the BCCI and SLC not sending their representatives.

"We agreed with the ACC to organise this year's AGM," Aminul said on Tuesday. "It is an ACC programme. We are providing them with logistical support. That's all we are doing. We are in touch with the ACC, who is informing us who is coming and who is not, as we have to make arrangements for airport pick-ups, hotel bookings and other support."