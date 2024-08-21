Matches (9)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, PAK vs BAN, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Rawalpindi, August 21 - 25, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
L
L
L
Bangladesh
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 967 Runs • 60.44 Avg • 45.82 SR
PAK10 M • 776 Runs • 40.84 Avg • 60.81 SR
10 M • 653 Runs • 32.65 Avg • 56.93 SR
BAN8 M • 533 Runs • 41 Avg • 60.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK6 M • 38 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 51.26 SR
PAK4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 45.5 SR
BAN8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
10 M • 36 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 59.11 SR
PLAYING XI
PAK
BAN
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2544
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|21,22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
