Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, PAK vs BAN, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Rawalpindi, August 21 - 25, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 967 Runs • 60.44 Avg • 45.82 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 776 Runs • 40.84 Avg • 60.81 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 653 Runs • 32.65 Avg • 56.93 SR
Mominul Haque
8 M • 533 Runs • 41 Avg • 60.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 38 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 51.26 SR
Naseem Shah
4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 45.5 SR
Taijul Islam
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 36 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 59.11 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
PAK
BAN
PLAYER
ROLE
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Babar Azam 
Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Agha Salman 
Allrounder
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Khurram Shahzad 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2544
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days21,22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
England
Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire
England
Michael Gough
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Match Coverage
All Match News

Shan Masood: 'We want to give Saim Ayub a fair chance'

On the Mohammad Ali selection, the Pakistan captain said they "wanted someone to bowl like Aamer Jamal"

Shanto says Bangladesh unfazed by off-field turbulence: 'We can do special things here'

Bangladesh captain expects Shakib, whose political future is up in the air, to be fully professional during the series

T20 WC blues behind them, Pakistan and Bangladesh switch focus to red-ball cricket

Both teams are in the bottom half of the World Test Championship points table and could ill afford a defeat

Shakib and Mushfiqur: the yin and yang of Bangladesh cricket

Their approach at the nets and in the middle is different, but when they come together Bangladesh are a force to reckon with

Hathurusinghe on the protests in Bangladesh: I hope the students' questions will be answered

Head coach would be keen on extending his term after his contract expires at the end of the Champions Trophy in 2025

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
SA62312838.89
PAK52302236.66
ENG136615736.54
BAN41301225.00
WI91622018.52
Full Table