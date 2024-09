Was Gus Atkinson the first to score his maiden first-class hundred in a Test?

According to the indefatigable Australian statistician Charles Davis, Batty lies third on the list of runs conceded by one bowler to a single batter in a Test innings. He's behind the Sri Lankan offspinner Suraj Randiv , who leaked 143 runs while Chris Gayle was running up 333 for West Indies in Galle in 2010-11; and the Australian slow left-armer Chuck Fleetwood-Smith, who conceded 136 to Len Hutton during his 364 in the Ashes Test at The Oval in 1938. Fleetwood-Smith finished with 1 for 298, still the most expensive figures in Test history