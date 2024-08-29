Matches (4)
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at London, ENG v SL, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
W
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 811 Runs • 50.69 Avg • 58.09 SR
ENG10 M • 633 Runs • 35.17 Avg • 87.67 SR
10 M • 905 Runs • 53.24 Avg • 66.78 SR
10 M • 852 Runs • 56.8 Avg • 63.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG6 M • 29 Wkts • 3.45 Econ • 56.58 SR
ENG4 M • 26 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 28.11 SR
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 62.02 SR
8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 45.06 SR
SQUAD
ENG
SL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2546
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 August,1,2 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Switch Hit: UnBazballian
England were forced to fight for victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Alan Gardner hears from Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Fidel Fernando about where the game was won and lost, and what to expect at Lord's
Kamindu's mantra behind 92.16 average: 'Keep calm, make limited opportunities count'
He said the experience he gained travelling with the squad helped him perform better when he made it to the team