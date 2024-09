What's the highest Test score without a century stand?

Rather surprisingly, there have been as many as 43 higher Test totals that did not include a hundred partnership. Biggest of all was Australia's 533 against West Indies in Adelaide in 1968-69, when the highest of six half-century partnerships was 93 for the fifth wicket between Doug Walters and Paul Sheahan. Also in Adelaide, in 1985-86 , India made 520 against Australia with a biggest stand of 95 for the first wicket between Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth. The only other total of 500-plus without a century partnership is England's 515 against Pakistan at Headingley in 2006, when the most substantial stand was 86.