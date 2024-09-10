What's the highest Test score without a century stand?

If you include opposition players as well, Tendulkar is well clear of the pack, having played with or against 492 different players. Chanderpaul comes next with 426, Jacques Kallis 417, Anderson 416, Muthiah Muralidaran 415, and Mahela Jayawardene 404.

The one-day international record is held by Chris Gayle, who had 128 team-mates, five more than Tendulkar and six more than Shahid Afridi. Tendulkar played with or against 743 different men in ODIs, Jayawardene 725, Jayasuriya 714 and Afridi 711. In T20 internationals, Shoaib Malik had 90 team-mates,Rohit Sharma 88 and Afridi 87.

Heights weren't always routinely recorded in quite the detail they are now. But among other England players who were around the same height as Hull were two other fast bowlers in David Larter and Chris Tremlett, while Tony Greig was there or thereabouts. After he'd finished playing, I bumped into him in a press box somewhere, and cheekily asked how tall he was: "Six foot seven while I was playing. But I seem to have shrunk a bit - only about six-five now!"