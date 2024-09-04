Switch Hit: Baz Supremacy and Root maths
Alan is joined by Miller and Fidel to discuss England's victory at Lord's and a promotion for Brendon McCullum
England sewed up another series win, as well as a fifth consecutive Test victory, beating Sri Lanka by 190 runs at Lord's. The ECB then announced two days later that Brendon McCullum would add the white-ball remit to his job as head coach. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando go over the talking points - from Dhananjaya de Silva's decision at the toss, the outstanding performances of Joe Root and Gus Atkinson, what to expect at The Oval, and whether adding to McCullum's workload makes sense.