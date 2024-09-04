Matches (8)
CPL 2024 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
T20 Blast (1)
SCO vs AUS (1)
RHF Trophy (4)
Feature

Switch Hit: Baz Supremacy and Root maths

Alan is joined by Miller and Fidel to discuss England's victory at Lord's and a promotion for Brendon McCullum

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Joe Root became the first English player to score 34 Test hundreds, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Lord's, 3rd day, August 31, 2024

Joe Root became the first English player to score 34 Test hundreds  •  Getty Images

England sewed up another series win, as well as a fifth consecutive Test victory, beating Sri Lanka by 190 runs at Lord's. The ECB then announced two days later that Brendon McCullum would add the white-ball remit to his job as head coach. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando go over the talking points - from Dhananjaya de Silva's decision at the toss, the outstanding performances of Joe Root and Gus Atkinson, what to expect at The Oval, and whether adding to McCullum's workload makes sense.
Sri LankaEnglandEngland vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of England

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback