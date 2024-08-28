ICC rankings: Brook jumps to fourth place among Test batters, Rizwan enters top 10
Babar Azam drops six places to be ranked ninth among Test batters
England's No. 5 Harry Brook has jumped up three places to be ranked fourth in the ICC Test rankings for batters, after his scores of 56 and 32 helped England take a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Joe Root has retained his top position among Test batters, followed by Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.
Brook overtook Babar Azam, Steven Smith and Rohit Sharma, with Babar dropping six places to ninth following a golden duck and 22 in Pakistan's first ever Test loss to Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan, one of the few bright spots for Pakistan in that Test with scores of 171 not out and 51, went up seven spots to be ranked joint 10th with Usman Khawaja. Saud Shakeel, the other Pakistan centurion from that game, gained one place to reach 13th.
Bangladesh's hero from their historic Test win, Mushfiqur Rahim, achieved a career-high rating following his 191 to gain seven spots and move to 17th.
Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya moved up one place to ninth among Test bowlers after his haul of five wickets in Manchester, while Chris Woakes gained one spot among Test allrounders to move to eighth; Woakes also climbed in the bowlers' rankings to be placed 16th, after his match figures of 6 for 90.
Pooran, Hosein, Motie gain in T20I rankings
After the 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran went up three places to ninth among the T20I batters, while his team-mates Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie went up to second and third spots respectively among the bowlers, behind only England's Adil Rashid.
Click here for the full ICC player rankings or the ICC team rankings.
