England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Manchester, ENG v SL, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Manchester, August 21 - 25, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
England FlagEngland
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 20:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JE Root
10 M • 791 Runs • 49.44 Avg • 60.56 SR
BM Duckett
10 M • 605 Runs • 35.59 Avg • 87.17 SR
FDM Karunaratne
10 M • 977 Runs • 57.47 Avg • 65.13 SR
DM de Silva
10 M • 909 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 62.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shoaib Bashir
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 53.19 SR
CR Woakes
5 M • 24 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 39.08 SR
NGRP Jayasuriya
10 M • 50 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 59.82 SR
RTM Mendis
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 53.53 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG
SL
PLAYER
ROLE
Ollie Pope (c)
Middle order Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Harry Brook 
Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Shoaib Bashir 
Bowler
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Mark Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Sri Lanka tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days21,22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
West Indies
Joel Wilson
Australia
Paul Reiffel
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
Match Referee
Australia
David Boon
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
SA62312838.89
PAK52302236.66
ENG136615736.54
BAN41301225.00
WI91622018.52
Full Table