England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Manchester, ENG v SL, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 20:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 791 Runs • 49.44 Avg • 60.56 SR
ENG10 M • 605 Runs • 35.59 Avg • 87.17 SR
10 M • 977 Runs • 57.47 Avg • 65.13 SR
10 M • 909 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 62.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 53.19 SR
ENG5 M • 24 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 39.08 SR
10 M • 50 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 59.82 SR
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 53.53 SR
SQUAD
ENG
SL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|21,22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Pope at ease with caretaker captaincy brief
England stand-in preparing to "do things my way" while still following Ben Stokes' lead
Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka wanted extra warm-up but were denied
Visitors name three-seamer line-up in anticipation of showery weather in Manchester
England to pay tribute to Graham Thorpe during Old Trafford Test
Minute's applause and black armbands will commemorate batter who took own life this month
What does Bazball without Ben Stokes look like? We're about to find out
Sri Lanka haven't beaten England in a Test since 2014 but hope to exploit hosts' disruption