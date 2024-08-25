Josh Hull receives first Test squad call-up as Mark Wood is ruled out with thigh strain

Josh Hull , the Leicestershire left-arm seamer, has been added to England's squad for the final two Tests against Sri Lanka, following confirmation that Mark Wood will play no further part in the series after suffering a thigh injury.

Hull, 20, is one of the most exciting young players on the county circuit, although his first-class record is modest with 16 wickets at 62.75. Standing at 6ft 7in, he played a key role in Leicestershire's triumph in the Metro Bank One-Day Club last season, and impressed earlier this month on his England Lions debut, taking five wickets across two innings at New Road to help inflict a seven-wicket defeat on Sri Lanka's tourists in their only warm-up game.

He has only taken two wickets in three Championship games this season, but showcased an ability to push the speed gun up towards 90mph when making his debut in the Hundred for Manchester Originals last month.

"It was about half nine last night when I got the call from Brendon McCullum," Hull told BBC Radio Leicester. "It's a very special moment."

"It's come around pretty quickly, I didn't think it would happen this fast, but I am really excited to be joining them"

"I was happy with how I performed [for England Lions] but I never thought it would lead to a call this early. They've got Olly Stone there as the first replacement, so it will be a great opportunity to join up and be part of that environment."

Hull is currently in Bristol, taking part in Leicestershire's Championship fixture with Gloucestershire, and is expected to join up with England's squad in London on Monday ahead of the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday. The final Test of the summer, at the Kia Oval, takes place from September 6-10.

Hull's inclusion is the only change to England's 13-man squad for the remaining two Tests, with Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone likely to step into Wood's role for what would be his fourth Test appearance, and his first since New Zealand at Edgbaston in June 2021. Stone has also been playing Championship cricket for Nottinghamshire this week, after being released from the England squad on the opening day of the first Test, alongside the reserve batter, Essex's Jordan Cox.

Wood's status had been in some doubt from the moment he pulled up midway through his 11th over of Sri Lanka's second innings on Friday evening. He took no further part in the match, and was subsequently sent for a scan midway on Saturday morning, with the results revealing a muscle strain in his right thigh.

Though unfortunate in the short term, the diagnosis of a strain, rather than a tear, will be a relief for Wood and England, given the team's busy winter schedule which includes three-Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand in the lead-up to Christmas.

In his absence, England were made to battle for victory in the first Test, with Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal batting through the morning session of the fourth day to help post a taxing target of 205, which was eventually hunted down with five wickets standing, thanks to an unbeaten 62 from Joe Root.