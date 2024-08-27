Olly Stone confirmed as Mark Wood's pace replacement for Lord's Test

Stone, 30, has only played three Tests in his injury-blighted career but has been a regular in England squads when fit. After missing most of last season with a hamstring injury, Stone has played 28 times across formats this summer for Nottinghamshire and London Spirit, the second-most appearances he has made in a single season.

He will have a similar role in the side to Wood, being asked to bowl as fast as he can in short spells. "It's been pretty frightening… the way he's come in and bowled this summer is very exciting," Stone said. "Hopefully, I can go out there and try to touch his speeds. He's obviously up there with the fastest in the world so I'm not sure if I'll match it - but I'll give it a good shot."

Stone made his Test debut at Lord's in 2019 , but then had back surgery in the adjacent Wellington Hospital in 2021, having two screws inserted. "It's the best thing I ever went in for," he said. "Thankfully - touch wood - so far, I've had no recurrences with that… I'll keep coming back for Test cricket until my body tells me otherwise.

"I just love the feeling of coming off after a long four or five days, on the back of a hard-fought win. It's more than just skill at times: it's your character, and the way you are out there as a team for those four or five days. It's something that white-ball cricket can't give you. I just love the slog of that hard graft, going out there and providing your team with something different to help you try to win the game.

"I've always said that one of the reasons I went down certain surgical routes to have my back sorted was so that I could go out and play Test cricket again. It's never been in my mind to give that up. If my body then gave up on me, maybe I'd have to step away. But thankfully, so far, I've found a way and I can be back out there in an England shirt."

Stone has taken 11 Championship wickets at 52.63 for Nottinghamshire this season but has benefitted from England's decision to prioritise attributes over averages in selection. The same logic informed Josh Hull' s call-up as cover for Wood - with Luke Wright , the national selector, hinting that Sam Cook would have come into the squad if Chris Woakes had been injured, rather than Wood.

"Sam has been very aware of how we're looking to balance our pace attack, and he's close," Wright said. "I feel for Sam. He's an incredible bowler, and you're never that far away. If it had maybe been Woakesy, or a different [injured bowler], then it might bring him into it more.

"But once we lost Woody, we wanted to try to keep that pace into it and have that variety in attack, and obviously that's where having a big 6ft 7in left-armer that we could bring in, that's why he got the nod ahead of him. But look, for Sam, he's certainly on the radar. He's missed out this time, but it doesn't mean he does down the line."