South Africa close in on win but Masood anchors Pakistan fightback

Lunch Pakistan 194 and 312 for 3 (Masood 137*, Shakeel 16, Jansen 2-74) trail South Africa 615 by 109 runs

South Africa inched closer to a series victory with two more wickets before lunch, despite a concerted effort led by Pakistan captain Shan Masood to make the hosts bat again. Marco Jansen got nightwatcher Khurram Shahzad out early on before Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Kamran Ghulam. However, Shan Masood, unbeaten for 102 overnight, grittily carried on as Pakistan look to build another partnership, 109 runs behind with South Africa six wickets away.

Keshav Maharaj more or less bowled through the entire session, interrupted only when he switched ends at one point. His variations in pace and flight, as well as a ball that continues to turn, posed the most significant threat to the batters, but the wickets have come to pace.

Shahzad had done his job and never quite looked equipped to carry on too long. When a Marco Jansen length ball grew too big on him, he chipped it straight to Maharaj at point. Kamran Ghulam never quite appeared to settle, keeping the slip cordon interested throughout his innings. He should have been on his way without scoring when, in the same over, he slashed at a wide one that burst through David Bedingham's hands at first slip.

The wicket was always coming though. Rabada's increasing frustration at his wicketlessness and general indiscipline - he bowled another four no-balls this morning - was mounting. Just after overstepping, he found a beauty that nipped back into Ghulam off the seam, cleaning up off and middle. It was an excellent way to bring up his 50th Test wicket at Newlands, with the roar that followed it making clear how much it meant to him.

Saud Shakeel and Masood, continue to make South Africa work for each scalp, and yet, South Africa could have had one more before lunch. Kwena Maphaka squared Shakeel up with a lovely delivery that straightened as it hit the pad, only for South Africa to opt against a review. As Shakeel received extensive treatment for the blow, Hawkeye showed it was hitting leg stump.