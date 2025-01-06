Matches (5)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL (2)
BBL 2024 (1)
Super Smash (1)
Live
2nd Test, Cape Town, January 03 - 07, 2025, Pakistan tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
615
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(83.4 ov) (fo) 194 & 329/5

Day 4 - Session 2: Pakistan trail by 92 runs.

Current RR: 3.93
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 54.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 30/2 (3.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

South Africa close in on win but Masood anchors Pakistan fightback

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada brought South Africa two wickets closer to victory

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
06-Jan-2025 • 58 mins ago
Marco Jansen eventually saw off the nightwatcher Khurram Shahzad, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Cape Town, 4th day, January 6, 2025

Marco Jansen eventually saw off the nightwatcher Khurram Shahzad  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Pakistan 194 and 312 for 3 (Masood 137*, Shakeel 16, Jansen 2-74) trail South Africa 615 by 109 runs
South Africa inched closer to a series victory with two more wickets before lunch, despite a concerted effort led by Pakistan captain Shan Masood to make the hosts bat again. Marco Jansen got nightwatcher Khurram Shahzad out early on before Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Kamran Ghulam. However, Shan Masood, unbeaten for 102 overnight, grittily carried on as Pakistan look to build another partnership, 109 runs behind with South Africa six wickets away.
Keshav Maharaj more or less bowled through the entire session, interrupted only when he switched ends at one point. His variations in pace and flight, as well as a ball that continues to turn, posed the most significant threat to the batters, but the wickets have come to pace.
Shahzad had done his job and never quite looked equipped to carry on too long. When a Marco Jansen length ball grew too big on him, he chipped it straight to Maharaj at point. Kamran Ghulam never quite appeared to settle, keeping the slip cordon interested throughout his innings. He should have been on his way without scoring when, in the same over, he slashed at a wide one that burst through David Bedingham's hands at first slip.
The wicket was always coming though. Rabada's increasing frustration at his wicketlessness and general indiscipline - he bowled another four no-balls this morning - was mounting. Just after overstepping, he found a beauty that nipped back into Ghulam off the seam, cleaning up off and middle. It was an excellent way to bring up his 50th Test wicket at Newlands, with the roar that followed it making clear how much it meant to him.
Saud Shakeel and Masood, continue to make South Africa work for each scalp, and yet, South Africa could have had one more before lunch. Kwena Maphaka squared Shakeel up with a lovely delivery that straightened as it hit the pad, only for South Africa to opt against a review. As Shakeel received extensive treatment for the blow, Hawkeye showed it was hitting leg stump.
It showed how little margin for error Pakistan have this innings, and with the new ball due shortly after lunch, that work may get a whole lot trickier.
PakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs PakistanPakistan tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Shan Masood
lbw145251
Babar Azam
caught81124
Khurram Shahzad
caught1847
Kamran Ghulam
bowled2842
Saud Shakeel
caught2351
Mohammad Rizwan
not out00
Agha Salman
not out01
Extras(b 7, lb 13, nb 14)
Total329(5 wkts; 83.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA117318866.67
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK114704030.30
WI112723224.24
Full Table