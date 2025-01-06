Stats: SA's seventh successive Test win, and an unlikely fifty for Rabada
Pakistan, meanwhile, set a couple of follow-on records in a high-scoring second Test in Cape Town
7 - With the win at Newlands, South Africa have registered seven consecutive Test wins. It is their second-longest streak of wins behind their nine in a row in the 2002-03 season, which also involved two home Tests against Pakistan. On the flip side, this was Pakistan's ninth consecutive Test defeat in South Africa - the longest streak for any team in South Africa. Bangladesh have lost all their eight Tests here while South Africa themselves lost their first eight Tests at home back in the 19th century.
3 - It was only the third time in Test history that a team knocked off a first-innings deficit of 400 or more. The previous two instances feature Pakistan overcoming a 473-run deficit against West Indies in 1958 and South Africa getting past a deficit of exactly 400 against Australia in 2002. Coincidentally, all these three Tests were played in January with the team batting second following on.
478 - Pakistan's highest score following on. The next best is only 250, against South Africa in Durban in 2002. Pakistan played out 122.1 overs in Cape Town, the most they have batted after being asked to follow-on. In this century, Pakistan have followed on 10 times, including on four occasions against South Africa.
1,348 - The most runs scored in a Test match in South Africa since the Cape Town Test against England in 2016.
145 - Shan Masood now has the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in South Africa. He surpassed Azhar Mahmood's 136 in Johannesburg in 1998.
52 - Kagiso Rabada completed an unfortunate fifty on day four, bowling his 50th no-ball in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The next on the list is Alzarri Joseph with 34 no-balls. In the Newlands Test alone, Rabada bowled 17 no-balls with 13 coming in the second innings.
4 - It was only the fourth time in the 21st century that three or more South African bowlers had conceded over 100 runs in an innings in a home Test. Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj all gave away over a 100 runs in the second innings. The last time this happened was also in Cape Town, against England in 2016. Overall, South Africa have suffered this fate 14 times in their 254 home Tests.
Shubh Agarwal is a senior stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo