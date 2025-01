Stats: SA's seventh successive Test win, and an unlikely fifty for Rabada

- With the win at Newlands , South Africa have registered seven consecutive Test wins. It is their second-longest streak of wins behind their nine in a row in the 2002-03 season, which also involved two home Tests against Pakistan. On the flip side, this was Pakistan's ninth consecutive Test defeat in South Africa - the longest streak for any team in South Africa. Bangladesh have lost all their eight Tests here while South Africa themselves lost their first eight Tests at home back in the 19th century.