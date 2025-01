South Africa bat first as Kwena Maphaka makes Test debut

Pakistan's XI was confirmed earlier on Friday morning and they have opted against a specialist spinner with Salman Agha, and to a lesser extent Saim Ayub, expected to carry that load. Agha did not bowl at all at SuperSport Park but said in the lead-up to this match that he hoped he would have more opportunities here. Their only change was forced by injury. Naseem Shah is out with a stiff back and Mir Hamza has been included.