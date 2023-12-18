Pakistan docked two WTC points for over-rate offence in Perth Test

Pakistan have been docked two points on the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for maintaining a slow over rate in the Test series opener against Australia in Perth . They were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

After Pakistan were thumped by 360 runs in the Perth Test, they had slipped to No. 2 on the WTC standings and after the penalty, their points percentage fell to 61.11 from 66.67.

Pakistan were also fined 10% of their match fee, with the sanctions being imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath . The umpires for the Test, Joel Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch, levelled the charge. Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the offence and sanction, so there was no formal hearing.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from Pakistan's points total.