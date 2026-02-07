Stats - India's record ninth consecutive win at T20 World Cup
Key numbers from India's win over USA in their opening match at the 2026 T20 World Cup
9 Consecutive wins for India at the men's T20 World Cups, having won all eight matches during the previous edition in 2024. It is the longest winning streak for any team in the competition, bettering Australia's eight successive wins across 2022 and 2024, while South Africa won eight on the trot in 2024 until the final.
84* Suryakumar Yadav's score against USA is the second-highest on captaincy debut in men's T20 World Cups. Chris Gayle scored 88 in his first match as captain in the T20 World Cup, against Australia in 2009. It is also the fourth-highest individual score for India at the men's T20 World Cups.
0 Runs that Suryakumar scored through the covers region during his innings. According to ESPNcricinfo's logs, no one has scored more in a men's T20I without scoring through the covers.
17 Player-of-the-Match awards for Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, the most by a player for India, going past Virat Kohli (16). Only two men have more match awards than Suryakumar in T20Is - Virandeep Singh (22) and Sikandar Raza (19).
52.17% Suryakumar's contribution in India's total - the fourth-highest by an Indian batter in a completed innings at the men's T20 World Cups. It was the second time Suryakumar scored more than half of India's total at a T20 World Cup match.
77 India's total when they lost their sixth wicket. Only twice did they lose six wickets for fewer runs in a men's T20 World Cup game: for 42 against Australia in 2010, and also against New Zealand in 2016.
India's total of 77 at the fall of the sixth wicket is also their lowest in any men's T20I at home since October 2017, when they were 67 for 6 against Australia in Guwahati.
84 Runs India added after the fall of the sixth wicket. These are the second-most by them in a men's T20I, behind 93 against Australia in Bridgetown at the 2010 T20 World Cup.
4 Wickets India lost in the powerplay against USA, the joint-most they have lost in a men's T20I in the first six overs. It was the 11th time they were four down this early, including three times at T20 World Cups.
Three of those four wickets fell in the sixth over, bowled by Shadley van Schalkwyk. Only other instance of India losing three wickets in an over outside of the 19th or 20th of the innings was against England in Pune last year, when Saqib Mahmood bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the second over of the innings.
4 for 25 Shadley van Schalkwyk's bowling figures against India. It is the first four-wicket haul for USA against a Full Member in men's T20Is and also the first four-for by a USA bowler in men's T20 World Cups.
65 Runs Saurabh Netravalkar conceded in his four overs, the most by a bowler in an innings in the men's T20 World Cup. The previous highest was 64 runs by Sanath Jayasuriya against Pakistan in 2007. Suryakumar scored 31 of those from just eight balls with three fours and three sixes.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo