Invincible Rickelton gives his international cred a shot in the arm

For all of a glorious sun-soaked day at Newlands , Pakistan didn't look like they could get Ryan Rickelton out. Even in the first session, while Mohammad Abbas probed and Aiden Markram stuttered, Rickelton was in control of 90.41% of them, or 66 of 73. In the middle session, he was nigh-on impregnable, that figure in excess of 97%. It remained in the mid 90s in the final session.

But they almost didn't have to be. With Wiaan Mulder coming into South Africa's side for a batter, Rickelton was favourite to miss out. But Tony de Zorzi pulled up late with a thigh strain, and one sliding doors moment had been survived with Rickelton on the right side of it.

It needn't have bothered Pakistan too much. Over the years, though Rickelton has made a habit of mass accumulation in domestic cricket, very little of it has translated to the international game. In 16 Test innings, he'd crossed 30 on just three occasions, and fifty just once. An average of just under 50 in first-class cricket - the fourth highest in the domestic competition since he made his debut - was cut in half in the South African whites. It's something that hasn't passed him by, at one point publicly admitting he was unsure he could translate his prolific domestic form into international success

Even more so, perhaps, because Rickelton had been handed a new challenge, today. With de Zorzi out, he'd open the batting, something he admitted in the press conference later he hadn't actively pushed for. But South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, whose gregarious personality is so legendary around these parts the mere mention of his name puts a smile on many faces, told him he had the ability to go up top.

"I just want a bat. It doesn't matter where. I feel I've trained a lot against the new ball for the Lions. It's probably a bigger challenge mentally. Days like today are very few and far between for anyone, especially opening the batting," Rickelton said.

There was that callback to his domestic game once more. But one of the things that separate the domestic from the international game is bowlers of true quality at high pace. And With Naseem Shah dropping out of contention with somewhat nebulous fitness issues, Pakistan's four-pronged pace attack was remarkably monotone, four medium-fast bowlers who rarely cracked 135 and hovered in between the mid 120s and low 130s. On a pitch that the groundsman had perhaps overcorrected after the surreal Test against India last year and shorn it of most of its grass, Rickelton smelled an opportunity for runs at Newlands.

And under Table Mountain's gaze, Rickelton understands how to go about plundering runs. In the two first-class matches he's played here before, he has scored two unbeaten hundreds and a 90, likely against attacks no slower than Pakistan mustered up here. Once he leaned into a drive from a slightly overpitched delivery from Mir Hamza to get his first boundary, he was set; he would go about punishing the fuller length all day, particularly in the "V"; it was his most productive avenue for run-scoring, and his quickest, too. Off 46 such deliveries, he scored 51 runs, pushing Pakistan's lengths back and ending the short-lived quest for swing.

If all of that implies cashing in against tepid opposition, that may be unfair, because by the time lunch was taken, Pakistan were the happier of the two sides. Rickelton had watched three of his partners fall in quick succession, a regular feature of South African batting in the past, and one Rickelton has too often been a part of.

But Rickelton doesn't necessarily have to look back to the domestic circuit for inspiration. Remember the one time he crossed fifty in his Test career? Well, he also crossed hundred, and once more, three of the top order had fallen around him. As today, he had Temba Bavuma for company, but it was Rickelton who pushed all the way to make the most of his start, helping South Africa to a first-innings total where every run mattered in the end; Sri Lanka pushed all the way into the final day before South Africa finally secured the win, and set his side on their inexorable path to the WTC finals.

But as Rickelton grew in confidence as the day wore on, Pakistan's efforts to break that fourth-wicket stand began to appear more and more feeble. Shaun Pollock on broadcaster commentary appeared surprised Khurram Shahzad didn't open the bowling after lunch, but when he did come on, he was ordinary enough to almost vindicate that decision. Rickelton was leaving bowlers no margin for error, though Shahzad made plenty, anyway; in three Shahzad overs, he helped himself to six boundaries, and a gritty fifty suddenly motored towards three figures. It was a phase that would define an innings that, by the end of the day, had very much turned into a "big daddy hundred", as Tristan Stubbs put it during the series against Sri Lanka. And though it may be tempting to characterise it as a day when he entered an invincible zone, what he was actually doing felt rather more sustainable. When Pakistan bowled a good length outside offstump, he was cautious; 103 such deliveries produced 39 runs, but even marginal errors were punished harshly.

According to ESPNcricinfo records, when that turned into a short-of-good length, Rickelton was more devastating than he was at any other point. Of 20 balls where the bowlers erred a tad too short, he scored 36. And less surprisingly, perhaps, because Pakistan's bowlers don't quite possess the pace, any deliberate short deliveries were swiftly dispatched with, too, bringing 24 runs in 15 balls.

This would also produce the shot of the day in an over that epitomised Pakistan's inadequacies. Having, by Salman Agha's own admission, run out of ideas during the fourth-wicket stand, they did what they tried at Perth against Australia last season, packing the leg-side field with Aamer Jamal bowling short. When he tried that against Rickleton, though, Rickelton lashed him through the off side for two boundaries.

But the best was saved for last, as Rickelton, sitting back in wait for the bouncer, got on top of it and lifted it, Quinton de Kock style, over fine leg for six, all blade, no back-lift and maximum destructiveness.