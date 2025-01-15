Matches (9)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
BBL (1)

Royals vs MI Cape Town, 9th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (D/N), Paarl, January 15, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PR Win & Bat
MICT Win & Bat
PR Win & Bowl
MICT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DA Miller
9 M • 140 Runs • 20 Avg • 96.55 SR
LG Pretorius
2 M • 123 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 195.23 SR
RD Rickelton
8 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 163.88 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 121.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BC Fortuin
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 39 SR
L Ngidi
8 M • 6 Wkts • 11.11 Econ • 30.16 SR
K Rabada
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 18.3 SR
GF Linde
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PR
MICT
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days15 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers

Head coach Rob Walter keeps tabs from New Zealand as contenders make their cases

Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT32192.408
DSG21060.100
JSK11040.522
PR2114-0.528
PC2012-0.100
SEC2020-2.752
Full Table