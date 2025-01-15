Royals vs MI Cape Town, 9th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
L
L
W
L
MI Cape Town
W
L
W
L
W
Ground time: 03:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 140 Runs • 20 Avg • 96.55 SR
2 M • 123 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 195.23 SR
MICT8 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 163.88 SR
10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 121.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 39 SR
PR8 M • 6 Wkts • 11.11 Econ • 30.16 SR
MICT9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 18.3 SR
MICT9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 18.66 SR
Squad
PR
MICT
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|15 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
