Otago vs Northern Dis, 10th Match at Mount Maunganui, Super Smash, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
10th Match (D/N), Mount Maunganui, January 04, 2026, Super Smash
Otago FlagOtago

#3

166/6
Northern Districts FlagNorthern Districts

#6

(20 ov, T:167) 166/6

Match tied

Player Of The Match
Max Chu
, OTAGO
64* (42)
max-chu
Scores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Otago 166/6(20 overs)
Max Chu
64* (42)
Tim Pringle
2/25 (4)
Jamal Todd
32 (27)
Henry Cooper
2/29 (4)
Northern Districts 166/6(20 overs)
Brett Hampton
35 (30)
Ben Lockrose
2/24 (4)
Scott Kuggeleijn
34* (12)
Matthew Bacon
1/37 (4)
end of over 2018 runs
ND: 166/6CRR: 8.30 
Scott Kuggeleijn34 (12b 3x4 2x6)
Tim Pringle2 (2b)
Danru Ferns 4-0-51-0
Matthew Bacon 4-0-37-1
19.6
2
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
19.5
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.4
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.3
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, no run
19.2
2
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
19.1
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.1
2nb
Ferns to Pringle, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 148/6CRR: 7.78 RRR: 19.00
Tim Pringle1 (1b)
Scott Kuggeleijn18 (6b 2x6)
Matthew Bacon 4-0-37-1
Jake Gibson 2.4-0-21-0
18.6
1
Bacon to Pringle, 1 run
18.5
W
Bacon to Pomare, OUT
Ben Pomare c Boyle b Bacon 20 (10b 2x4 1x6 15m) SR: 200
18.4
4
Bacon to Pomare, FOUR runs
18.3
1
Bacon to Kuggeleijn, 1 run
18.2
6
Bacon to Kuggeleijn, SIX runs
18.1
1
Bacon to Pomare, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 135/5CRR: 7.50 RRR: 16.00
Scott Kuggeleijn11 (4b 1x6)
Ben Pomare15 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Jake Gibson 2.4-0-21-0
Danru Ferns 3-0-33-0
17.6
2
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
17.5
1
Gibson to Pomare, 1 run
17.4
1
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 1 run
17.3
2
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
17.2
6
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, SIX runs
17.1
1W
Gibson to Pomare, 1 run, OUT
Xavier Bell retired out 9 (13b 0x4 0x6 23m) SR: 69.23
end of over 1713 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 122/4CRR: 7.17 RRR: 15.00
Ben Pomare13 (5b 1x4 1x6)
Xavier Bell9 (13b)
Danru Ferns 3-0-33-0
Troy Johnson 3-0-13-0
16.6
1
Ferns to Pomare, 1 run
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
TossNorthern Districts, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Otago
Max Chu
Hours of play (local time)17.55 start, First Session 17.55-19.25, Interval 19.25-19.45, Second Session 19.45-21.05
Match days4 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
New Zealand
Damian Morrow
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Vinit Mahna
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Brendon Davis
Match Referee
New Zealand
Sue Morris
PointsOtago 2, Northern Districts 2
Northern Dis Innings
Player NameRB
KD Clarke
bowled1911
JF Carter
caught1715
BR Hampton
caught3530
JA Raval
retired out2328
XE Bell
retired out913
BJ Pomare
caught2010
SC Kuggeleijn
not out3412
TJG Pringle
not out22
Extras(nb 1, w 6)
Total166(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CANT330122.390
AUCK31080.426
OTAGO31160.217
WELL4126-0.688
CD4134-1.313
ND3014-0.325
Full Table