Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
Otago vs Northern Dis, 10th Match at Mount Maunganui, Super Smash, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
10th Match (D/N), Mount Maunganui, January 04, 2026, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
ND Win & Bat
36%
OTAGO Win & Bat
33%
ND Win & Bowl
15%
OTAGO Win & Bowl
16%
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Otago • 166/6(20 overs)
64* (42)
2/25 (4)
32 (27)
2/29 (4)
Northern Districts • 166/6(20 overs)
35 (30)
2/24 (4)
34* (12)
1/37 (4)
end of over 2018 runs
ND: 166/6CRR: 8.30
Scott Kuggeleijn34 (12b 3x4 2x6)
Tim Pringle2 (2b)
Danru Ferns 4-0-51-0
Matthew Bacon 4-0-37-1
19.6
2
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
19.5
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.4
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.3
•
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, no run
19.2
2
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
19.1
4
Ferns to Kuggeleijn, FOUR runs
19.1
2nb
Ferns to Pringle, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 148/6CRR: 7.78 • RRR: 19.00
Tim Pringle1 (1b)
Scott Kuggeleijn18 (6b 2x6)
Matthew Bacon 4-0-37-1
Jake Gibson 2.4-0-21-0
18.6
1
Bacon to Pringle, 1 run
18.5
W
Bacon to Pomare, OUT
Ben Pomare c Boyle b Bacon 20 (10b 2x4 1x6 15m) SR: 200
18.4
4
Bacon to Pomare, FOUR runs
18.3
1
Bacon to Kuggeleijn, 1 run
18.2
6
Bacon to Kuggeleijn, SIX runs
18.1
1
Bacon to Pomare, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 135/5CRR: 7.50 • RRR: 16.00
Scott Kuggeleijn11 (4b 1x6)
Ben Pomare15 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Jake Gibson 2.4-0-21-0
Danru Ferns 3-0-33-0
17.6
2
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
17.5
1
Gibson to Pomare, 1 run
17.4
1
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 1 run
17.3
2
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, 2 runs
17.2
6
Gibson to Kuggeleijn, SIX runs
17.1
1W
Gibson to Pomare, 1 run, OUT
Xavier Bell retired out 9 (13b 0x4 0x6 23m) SR: 69.23
end of over 1713 runs • 1 wicket
ND: 122/4CRR: 7.17 • RRR: 15.00
Ben Pomare13 (5b 1x4 1x6)
Xavier Bell9 (13b)
Danru Ferns 3-0-33-0
Troy Johnson 3-0-13-0
16.6
1
Ferns to Pomare, 1 run
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Toss
|Northern Districts, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.55 start, First Session 17.55-19.25, Interval 19.25-19.45, Second Session 19.45-21.05
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Otago 2, Northern Districts 2
Northern Dis Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|19
|11
|caught
|17
|15
|caught
|35
|30
|retired out
|23
|28
|retired out
|9
|13
|caught
|20
|10
|not out
|34
|12
|not out
|2
|2
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 6)
|Total
|166(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>