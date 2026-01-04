Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)

Scorchers vs Strikers, 23rd Match at Perth, BBL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match (N), Perth, January 04, 2026, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers

#2

153/8
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers

#6

(18.1/20 ov, T:154) 120

Scorchers won by 33 runs

Player Of The Match
20* (14) & 3/22
joel-paris
Cricinfo's MVP
113.08 ptsImpact List
ashton-turner
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
PS Win & Bat
41%
AS Win & Bat
17%
PS Win & Bowl
23%
AS Win & Bowl
19%
964 votes
Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Perth Scorchers 153/8(20 overs)
Mitchell Marsh
37 (33)
Lloyd Pope
4/23 (4)
Sam Fanning
31 (24)
Tabraiz Shamsi
3/30 (4)
Adelaide Strikers 120/10(18.1 overs)
Liam Scott
33 (28)
Joel Paris
3/22 (4)
Matthew Short
31 (21)
Ashton Turner
2/1 (1)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Ashton Turner
PS113.0828(14)39.853.222/12.9859.86
Lloyd Pope
AS99.921(6)- 2.21- 2.224/235.28102.15
Tabraiz Shamsi
AS85.257(7)7.827.673/304.4677.58
Joel Paris
PS82.1420(14)23.527.693/223.0854.45
Ashton Agar
PS43.9216(12)17.7319.611/210.9324.31
View full list

That wraps up our Big Bash League coverage for today. Thank you for joining us! The cricket doesn't stop here, though. You can switch over to follow the ILT20 Final with Ravel Zahid or catch the SA20 action with Sreshth Shah. There is plenty of live coverage to enjoy across ESPNcricinfo, so stay tuned. On behalf of M Venkat Raghav and K Vairavan, this is Rashad Mahbub signing off. Goodnight!

Mustafa Moudi: "Turner was more deserving to win the POTM Award. Scored 28 with SR of 200 with a Bat and Picked 2 Wickets giving just 1 runs in the only over he got to bowl. Its not his fault if he didnt get to bowl more overs !!"

Player of the Match, Joel Paris: "Going into the break, we were probably 20 or 30 runs under what we would have liked. The message at the interval was just to apply pressure early and try to leave some scars. I thought the guys did a hell of an effort to bowl them out and restrict them the way they did. [Late cameo with the bat] Any time you can carry momentum into the field, it obviously helps. It took me long enough to get a couple out of the middle! I've learned most of that from Timmy and the blokes on the side. I just try to contribute whenever I can. We have three wins on the board in a row now, so we want to keep this going as long as possible. I actually wanted to see the batting highlights with those two big sixes! But honestly, if we can roll them like that, it's great. [Pitch] Historically, we haven't bowled a lot of spin here. Agar has done a great job for years, and Cooper Connolly has stepped up over the last few games. One of the great things about our captain is that he goes on the fly and trusts his gut. Spin clearly had an effect tonight; I couldn't get one out of the middle for the first 10 or 15 balls, so we knew it was tricky. We've had to adapt our bowling lineup from what it has been over the last few years, and tonight everyone contributed to a super win. [Sam Fanning's immediate impact] Spot on. Our coach, Adam Voges, always speaks about the importance of the full squad being ready. With Finn Allen and Laurie Evans going down, it created opportunities for the young guys. It's great to expose them to this level, and playing in front of 40,000 at Optus Stadium is the perfect way to do it. [Back in the Orange jersey] It really does. It's been five or six years since my family has had Christmas at home. I have two little girls who love being with their cousins, so spending December and January with this group and my family is the best part of the year. There is nothing better than coming home and playing in the orange with your best mates."

vishwa: "The team which couldn't defend 256 has defended 154 here..." That's the beauty of Cricket, Vishwa!

9:25 pm Spin proved to be the winning formula tonight; both sides followed the same script, but the Scorchers executed it better, effectively blending their spin attack with pace. The Scorchers got the exact start they wanted, removing the dangerous Chris Lynn in the very first over as he was caught out to mid-off. Matt Short briefly shifted the momentum back to the Strikers with a counterattack featuring several world-class strokes, but the tide turned yet again. Short was caught at long-on in the fifth over for 31 runs, and then the collapse mirrored the Scorchers' own earlier struggles in the first innings. Ashton Turner struck again to bowl out Jason Sangha, and in the following over, Ashton Agar forced Mackenzie Harvey to chop on. The Strikers' middle order crumbled, losing three wickets for zero runs in a disastrous stretch. There was a brief spark in the 10th over when Liam Scott took 15 runs off Brody Couch, including a four and a six. Scott looked in good touch until he departed for 33, falling to a length ball from Aaron Hardie while attempting a slog stroke against the angle. Ultimately, the Strikers lost wickets in clusters and couldn't keep the scoreboard moving. Joel Paris finished with three wickets, while Turner and Hardie claimed two apiece. Stick around, as the post-match presentations are coming up shortly.

Perth Scorchers won by 33 runs

18.1
W
Hardie to Pope, OUT

The Scorchers have now secured three dominant victories in a row, propelling them into second place on the points table! Hard length ball on the stumps, Pope follows the line of the ball and tonks it flat towards long on, does not time it well enough nor get the elevation to clear the fences, mistimes it to the long on fielder and the outfielder gobbles it up comfortably.

Lloyd Pope c Couch b Hardie 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 16.66

The attendance is 37,643 in Perth.

end of over 183 runs
AS: 120/9CRR: 6.66 RRR: 17.00 • Need 34 from 12b
Tabraiz Shamsi7 (7b 1x4)
Lloyd Pope1 (5b)
Joel Paris 4-0-22-3
Mahli Beardman 2-0-17-1
17.6
Paris to Shamsi, no run

pace on ball around the fifth stump line, Shamsi throws his bat at it and does not connect

17.5
1
Paris to Pope, 1 run

length ball glanced away to long leg

17.4
1
Paris to Shamsi, 1 run

Marsh drops it! Oh dear me! Hard length ball on the stumps, Shamsi tries to play it over mid-off area, mistimes to cover. Marsh sprints forward and dives in but fails to hold on to it. No 4-fer for Paris tonight, it seems!

17.3
1lb
Paris to Pope, 1 leg bye

length ball angling in on the pads, kept low and thuds the knee-roll of Pope

17.2
Paris to Pope, no run

full and pace on ball outside off, wild swing and a miss across the line

17.1
Paris to Pope, no run

full and straight ball drills it to the cover fielder, fails to find the gap

Paris to bowl his last over, around the wicket

end of over 176 runs • 1 wicket
AS: 117/9CRR: 6.88 RRR: 12.33 • Need 37 from 18b
Tabraiz Shamsi6 (5b 1x4)
Lloyd Pope0 (1b)
Mahli Beardman 2-0-17-1
Joel Paris 3-0-20-3
16.6
Beardman to Shamsi, no run

another scorching bouncer from Beardman, 140 clicks. Shamsi moves away from the wicket and tries to whisk it down, play and a miss

16.5
2
Beardman to Shamsi, 2 runs

length ball on the stumps, charges down the track and whacks it over the bowler's head, mid-on fielder chases it down

Mustafa Moudi: "@Nihal: Me too. Those Low-Scoring Thrillers are a Reminder that Cricket is not just about Hitting Sixes (or Boundaries), Bowlers can control the game too !!"

16.4
Beardman to Shamsi, no run

Bouncer ball on the stumps, 141.2 kph, Shamsi strides forward and decides to leave the ball alone, moves away from the wicket

16.3
Beardman to Shamsi, no run

hard length ball attacking the stumps, plays away from the body and does not connect

16.2
4
Beardman to Shamsi, FOUR runs

A yorker ball turned into a low full toss ball, Shamsi tries to knock it across the line, thickish inside edge and the ball sneaks past the leg stump and through the short fine leg fielder's hands, who tried to slide on and cut it off.

16.1
W
Beardman to Overton, OUT

And that should be the game; Overton bites the dust! Pace off a fraction short of a length ball around the fifth stump line, Overton backs away a bit and tries to clear the infield, wild swing of the bat and connects the outside edge straight into the keeper's gloves behind the stumps.

Jamie Overton c †Curtis b Beardman 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 20m) SR: 137.5

Beardman to bowl the second Surge over

end of over 166 runs • 2 wickets
AS: 111/8CRR: 6.93 RRR: 10.75 • Need 43 from 24b
Lloyd Pope0 (1b)
Jamie Overton11 (7b 1x6)
Joel Paris 3-0-20-3
Aaron Hardie 2-0-10-1
15.6
Paris to Pope, no run

width on offer length ball pats it down to the off-side ring fielder

15.5
W
Paris to Wood, OUT

Catching practice for Hobson! Back of a length ball angling in on middle-leg, moves away from the wicket and throws his bat at it, connects the outside part of the bat and gifts a regulation catch to the backward point fielder

Luke Wood c Hobson b Paris 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 2m) SR: 200
15.5
1w
Paris to Wood, 1 wide

short pitched ball angling away down the leg-side, swing and a miss

15.4
4
Paris to Wood, FOUR runs

Full, straight and opening the full face of the bat, Hardie thought he was in the business for a few seconds but only watched the ball sailing over his head at mid-off.

Luke Wood is the new batter in

15.3
W
Paris to Wadia, OUT

Wadia departs! Hard length ball on the off stump line, makes room outside leg and tries to hammer it over the covers, but does not quite get hold of it and chips it to the cover fielder inside the circle.

Jerrssis Wadia c Connolly b Paris 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 66.66
15.2
Paris to Wadia, no run

widish low full toss and reaches for it, pokes it to the backward point fielder, Overton sprinted for a quick single, but Wadia remained focused on the ball, forcing Overton to scramble back to safety.

15.1
1
Paris to Overton, 1 run

widish yorker ball hoicks it away with the outer splice of the bat to deep backward point

Power Surge is on; here's Paris

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MR Marsh
37 runs (33)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
12 runs
1 four1 six
Control
76%
L Scott
33 runs (28)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
75%
Best performances - bowlers
L Pope
O
4
M
0
R
23
W
4
ECO
5.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
JS Paris
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
3
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
View more stats
Match details
Perth Stadium
TossAdelaide Strikers, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Scorchers
Joel Paris
Match days4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
T20 debut
Joel Curtis
Joel Curtis
Umpires
Australia
Ben Treloar
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
TV Umpire
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Daryl Brigham
Match Referee
Australia
Charlie Burke
PointsPerth Scorchers 2, Adelaide Strikers 0
Language
English
Win Probability
PS 100%
PSAS
100%50%100%PS InningsAS Innings

Over 19 • AS 120/10

Lloyd Pope c Couch b Hardie 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 16.66
W
Scorchers won by 33 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Strikers Innings
Player NameRB
MW Short
caught3121
CA Lynn
caught13
MW Harvey
bowled1110
JJS Sangha
bowled02
L Scott
caught3328
HJ Manenti
caught1019
J Overton
caught118
J Wadia
caught23
L Wood
caught42
L Pope
caught16
T Shamsi
not out77
Extras(lb 3, w 6)
Total120(10 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH752100.187
PS64281.320
MS64281.091
BH6336-0.786
SS52340.202
AS5234-0.045
MR5234-0.636
ST6152-1.429
Full Table