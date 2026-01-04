Player of the Match, Joel Paris: "Going into the break, we were probably 20 or 30 runs under what we would have liked. The message at the interval was just to apply pressure early and try to leave some scars. I thought the guys did a hell of an effort to bowl them out and restrict them the way they did. [Late cameo with the bat] Any time you can carry momentum into the field, it obviously helps. It took me long enough to get a couple out of the middle! I've learned most of that from Timmy and the blokes on the side. I just try to contribute whenever I can. We have three wins on the board in a row now, so we want to keep this going as long as possible. I actually wanted to see the batting highlights with those two big sixes! But honestly, if we can roll them like that, it's great. [Pitch] Historically, we haven't bowled a lot of spin here. Agar has done a great job for years, and Cooper Connolly has stepped up over the last few games. One of the great things about our captain is that he goes on the fly and trusts his gut. Spin clearly had an effect tonight; I couldn't get one out of the middle for the first 10 or 15 balls, so we knew it was tricky. We've had to adapt our bowling lineup from what it has been over the last few years, and tonight everyone contributed to a super win. [Sam Fanning's immediate impact] Spot on. Our coach, Adam Voges, always speaks about the importance of the full squad being ready. With Finn Allen and Laurie Evans going down, it created opportunities for the young guys. It's great to expose them to this level, and playing in front of 40,000 at Optus Stadium is the perfect way to do it. [Back in the Orange jersey] It really does. It's been five or six years since my family has had Christmas at home. I have two little girls who love being with their cousins, so spending December and January with this group and my family is the best part of the year. There is nothing better than coming home and playing in the orange with your best mates."