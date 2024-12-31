Matches (7)
Strikers vs Scorchers, 17th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Adelaide, December 31, 2024, Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
10 M • 349 Runs • 43.63 Avg • 148.51 SR
J Weatherald
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
C Connolly
10 M • 317 Runs • 39.63 Avg • 128.86 SR
JP Inglis
8 M • 181 Runs • 25.86 Avg • 129.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Pope
10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 10.8 SR
J Overton
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 12 SR
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 14.57 SR
AC Agar
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 27.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
PS
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
Match days31 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS44080.981
MR32141.496
PS42240.565
ST32140.349
BH4224-0.664
HH3214-1.415
AS4132-0.013
MS5050-1.016
