Strikers vs Scorchers, 17th Match at Adelaide,BBL 2024, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Adelaide, December 31, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
W
L
L
Scorchers
L
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 349 Runs • 43.63 Avg • 148.51 SR
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 176.64 SR
10 M • 317 Runs • 39.63 Avg • 128.86 SR
PS8 M • 181 Runs • 25.86 Avg • 129.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 10.8 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 14.57 SR
PS10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 27.75 SR
Squad
AS
PS
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
|Match days
|31 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Big Bash League News
Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate
It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba
Inglis leaves Test squad after suffering calf strain with BBL return unknown
He suffered the injury while sub-fielding at the MCG but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka tour in late January
Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat
Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support
McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer
Efforts from Matt Short, D'Arcy Short and Jamie Overton were not enough for Strikers in the 215 chase