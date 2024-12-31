Matches (26)
BPL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (22)
RESULT
17th Match (N), Adelaide, December 31, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
142/8
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
(14.3/20 ov, T:143) 146/3

Scorchers won by 7 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
48* (35)
cooper-connolly
Cricinfo's MVP
91.28 ptsImpact List
jason-behrendorff
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Scorchers bank on Richardson, Allen and Connolly to finish 2024 on high

Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining

AAP
31-Dec-2024 • 39 mins ago
Jhye Richardson finished the 2024 calendar year with 3 for 29, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2024, Adelaide, December 31, 2024

Jhye Richardson finished the 2024 calendar year with 3 for 29  •  Sarah Reed - CA / Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 146 for 3 (Allen 50, Connolly 48*, Turner 35*, Thornton 2-26) beat Adelaide Strikers 142 for 8 (Doggett 47*, J Richardson 3-29, Behrendorff 2-14, Morris 2-19) by seven wickets
A record ninth-wicket partnership with the bat wasn't enough for Adelaide Strikers to stop Perth Scorchers, who cruised home with 33 balls to spare.
Scorchers finish 2024 in second position on the BBL ladder after cruising to a seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers on New Year's Eve.
A record-breaking ninth-wicket stand between tailenders Brendan Doggett (47*) and Cameron Boyce (29*) spared the Strikers total humiliation in front of a bumper crowd of 41,624 at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night, lifting them to 142 for 8.
But it wasn't enough to stop resurgent Finn Allen (50 off 23 balls), golden-bat leader Cooper Connolly (48* off 35 balls) and captain Ashton Turner (35* off 18 balls) from piloting the Scorchers to victory with 33 deliveries to spare.
The Perth reply, though, wasn't without drama.
Matt Hurst was dropped twice before being pouched for three, and the Scorchers should have been 13 for 3 when Connolly, on four, edged Doggett to wicketkeeper Ollie Pope but only the bowler offered a muted appeal.
Allen, who came into the match with 10 runs from four digs, was grassed on 11 by Alex Ross before earning the ire of fiery Adelaide import Jamie Overton.
The pair exchanged words before clashing again when Overton ran Allen out backing up at the non-striker's end, but didn't follow through with the appeal, instead animatedly warning the New Zealander for backing up too far.
After Doggett castled Allen, Turner came in and finished the job by crunching Boyce for 6, 6, 4.
Earlier, the Strikers crashed to 58 for 8 before Doggett - whose previous best Twenty20 score was 10* - and Boyce became unlikely batting allies.
Only D'Arcy Short (22) and Ross (20) - filling in as skipper for injured Matt Short, who suffered a fractured toe against Hobart Hurricanes last Friday - reached double figures for Adelaide before Doggett and Boyce's resurrection job.
"Credit to them, they bowled well in the first 6 to 10 overs," Strikers opener Short said. "It was nice for the boys to put on a bit of score for us to try to defend, but in the end it wasn't enough."
Pope (1) and Chris Lynn (1) went cheaply before Jake Weatherald (8) fell to a stunning one-handed catch by Andrew Tye, launching himself skyward at mid-off.
Jhye Richardson, recalled to the Australian squad for the recently completed Boxing Day Test against India, bolstered his hopes for selection in the upcoming Sydney match.
The paceman had Overton prodding a leading edge to Ashton Agar at backward point, then cleaned up Liam Scott with a superb yorker next ball.
"It (win) was nice," Richardson said. "We would have liked to have kept them to an even lower score. Coming into today, we know this is a high-scoring venue and (conceding) 140-odd, we would have taken every day."
The Strikers, who lost 6 for 18 in 30 balls, were rescued by Doggett and Boyce who combined for an unbroken 84-run union, the best-ever for the penultimate wicket.
Pace trio Richardson (3 for 29), Jason Behrendorff (2 for 14) and Lance Morris (2 for 19) were the chief destroyers with the ball for the visitors, whose only concern came when Agar left the field with back spasms, although the Scorchers don't believe he will miss any games.
"I would expect him to be back next game," Richardson said. "It was a bit of an unfortunate spasm at the wrong time. I think he'll be fine."
Brendan DoggettCameron BoyceFinn AllenCooper ConnollyAshton TurnerJamie OvertonJhye RichardsonPerth ScorchersAdelaide StrikersStrikers vs ScorchersBig Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
PS 100%
ASPS
100%50%100%AS InningsPS Innings

Over 15 • PS 146/3

Scorchers won by 7 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Scorchers Innings
Player NameRB
MF Hurst
caught37
FH Allen
bowled5023
AM Hardie
caught24
C Connolly
not out4835
AJ Turner
not out3518
Extras(b 1, lb 4, w 3)
Total146(3 wkts; 14.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS44080.981
PS53260.958
ST43160.361
MR42240.984
BH4224-0.664
HH3214-1.415
AS5142-0.558
MS5050-1.016
Full Table