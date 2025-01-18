Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)
Scorchers vs Strikers, 39th Match at Perth, BBL, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match (D/N), Perth, January 18, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
PS Win & Bat
AS Win & Bat
PS Win & Bowl
AS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
W
L
L
L
L
Strikers
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 127.98 SR
9 M • 219 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 151.03 SR
AS9 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 142.04 SR
AS7 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 165.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 16 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 14.46 SR
AS10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 12.7 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 15.61 SR
Squad
PS
AS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.15 start, First Session 17.15-18.45, Interval 18.45-19.05, Second Session 19.05-20.35
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
'It doesn't look great': Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy after thumb injury
The left-arm spinner ran from the field in significant pain late in the match against Hobart Hurricanes
Hurricanes seal home final with last-ball win; Heat and Australia sweat on Kuhnemann injury
The result also keeps Strikers, Scorchers, and Renegades' hopes alive
Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers
The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder
Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals
The allrounder played a match-winning role against Perth Scorchers having expected his professional career to be over