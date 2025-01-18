Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

Scorchers vs Strikers, 39th Match at Perth, BBL, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match (D/N), Perth, January 18, 2025, Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Tomorrow
9:15 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Connolly
10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 127.98 SR
AJ Turner
9 M • 219 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 151.03 SR
AI Ross
9 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 142.04 SR
CA Lynn
7 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 165.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JP Behrendorff
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 16 SR
LR Morris
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 14.46 SR
L Pope
10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 12.7 SR
HTRJY Thornton
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 15.61 SR
Squad
PS
AS
Player
Role
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Sam Fanning 
Middle order Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Matthew Spoors 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.15 start, First Session 17.15-18.45, Interval 18.45-19.05, Second Session 19.05-20.35
Match days18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

'It doesn't look great': Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy after thumb injury

The left-arm spinner ran from the field in significant pain late in the match against Hobart Hurricanes

Hurricanes seal home final with last-ball win; Heat and Australia sweat on Kuhnemann injury

The result also keeps Strikers, Scorchers, and Renegades' hopes alive

Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder

Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals

The allrounder played a match-winning role against Perth Scorchers having expected his professional career to be over

Stanlake and Sams ruled out of the BBL through injury

Stanlake fractured his shoulder while completing a catch against Renegades while Sams suffered a side strain in the same game he was concussed

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH971150.135
SS962130.156
ST953110.340
MS9458-0.073
BH9357-0.794
AS93660.067
PS93660.057
MR93660.033
Full Table